Posted in: Conventions, Events, Fox, FX, Hulu, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: american dad, family guy, futurama, sdcc, sdcc 2023, solar opposites

Hulu, Animayhem Hit SDCC: Futurama, Bob's Burgers & More (Images)

We have an image gallery for Hulu's Animayhem offsite from SDCC showing what they had for fans of Bob’s Burgers, Futurama, Archer & more.

Hulu is bringing some seriously funny stuff to San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in the form of "Animayhem," with Hulu's adult animation & anime library hub set up from Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23, over at the Convention Center parking lot behind the convention center. And what shows can fans look forward to interacting with? How about Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, The Simpsons, Futurama, Archer, American Dad, The Great North, and Solar Opposites? We thought you would approve – but what if you can't be there physically? Well, never let it be said that Bleeding Cool's Jeremy Konrad isn't willing to go above & beyond to make sure you – our faithful readers – get as great of an SDCC experience as possible without sleeping overnight in a tent.

"Hulu's 'Animayhem' offsite is a must for fans of any of the shows that stream on there. Entering the universe of these shows through the photo ops is a fun time for fans, and the fact that they have donuts and limited pin sets is the kind of thing that will have them leaving with a smile. I know being on 'The Simpsons' couch and walking through the Planet Express ship was something I never thought I would do, but I am glad I did. If you find yourselves at SDCC this year, for sure stop by," Jeremy shared about the experience. Now, here's a look at a video that should make fans of FOX's The Great North smile – followed by our image gallery of how things are looking on the first official day:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!