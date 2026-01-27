Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen on Netflix on March 26th

Debuting on March 26th, here's a look at EPs Matt & Ross Duffer and showrunner Haley Z. Boston's Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.

Spoiler warning! Something very bad is going to happen in EPs Matt & Ross Duffer ("Stranger Things" universe) and showrunner Haley Z. Boston's (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, Brand New Cherry Flavor) upcoming Netflix series. Okay, maybe it's not really a spoiler since that's pretty much the name of the series. That's right, Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco star in Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, set to hit the streaming service on March 26th. The series follows Rachel (Morrone) and Nicky (DiMarco) during the days leading up to their wedding. Let's just say that things don't go well – but don't assume that you know what that "very bad" thing is going to be.

"It would be false advertising if not," Boston shared about the title of the upcoming eight-episode limited series. "Something bad happens in every show, right? We need the conflict, but the special thing about this show, and what I think the title offers, is we're gonna keep you guessing on what the very bad thing is." Here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier today:

The upcoming Netflix series stars Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six, The Night Manager) as Rachel, Adam DiMarco (The White Lotus, Overcompensating) as Nicky, Jennifer Jason Leigh (Fargo, Annihilation) as Victoria, Ted Levine (Monk, Big Sky) as Boris, Gus Birney (Shining Vale, ​The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window) as Portia, Jeff Wilbusch (Unorthodox, Oslo) as Jules, Karla Crome (The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde, Lazarus) as Nell, and Zlatko Burić (Triangle of Sadness).

Series creator Boston serves as showrunner and executive producer. The Duffer Brothers (Stranger Things), Hilary Leavitt (Stranger Things), and Andrea Sperling (Transparent, A Murder at the End of the World) serve as executive producers. Emmy nominee Weronika Tofilska (Baby Reindeer) will direct four episodes and executive-produce. Axelle Carolyn (The Haunting of Bly Manor) and Lisa Brühlmann (Killing Eve, Servant) have joined as directors.

