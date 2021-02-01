Sonic Prime: SEGA, WildBrain Team for New Netflix 3D Animated Series

Sonic Prime, a new 3D animated series will come blazing to Netflix. The show comes courtesy of SEGA of America, Man of Action Entertainment, and WildBrain, the studio behind the Peanuts animated projects for AppleTV+, which features the Japanese-based videogame company mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog. Most recently adapted to a successful 2020 live-action hybrid film from Paramount, the character battled the forces of Dr. Robotnik/Eggman throughout the franchise since making his console debut in 1991 for the SEGA Genesis.

The 24-episode animated adventure for kids, families, and long-time fans draws upon the keystones of the brand and features the "Blue Blur" of video game fame in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic's adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it's a journey of self-discovery and redemption. "Sonic is a beloved character and holds a special place in everyone's heart including my own," said Dominique Bazay, Netflix's Director of Original Animation in a release. "I spent many hours with the blue blur as a kid and it's a privilege to be able to bring this character everyone knows and loves on a brand new adventure with Netflix — one that a generation of loyal fans and brand new fans around the world can enjoy."

The series will be animated at WildBrain's Vancouver studio, and SEGA and WildBrain will jointly participate across production, distribution, and licensing. Man of Action Entertainment, creators of Ben 10, and the characters and team in the Academy Award-winning feature Big Hero 6, have been brought on as showrunners and executive producers for the series. "With generations of devoted fans around the world, Sonic the Hedgehog is more popular today than ever before, and we're thrilled to be partnering with Netflix, SEGA, and Man of Action to deliver all-new Sonic adventures for audiences worldwide," said Josh Scherba, President of WildBrain. This premium franchise is ideally suited to WildBrain's capabilities and it's already inspiring great things from our talented creative teams. We've witnessed first-hand the enduring popularity of this brand from the strong and steady global demand for our library of legacy Sonic series. We look forward now to bringing fresh and exciting Sonic content to fans both new and old."

Yes, it's true! SEGA's legendary video game icon Sonic the Hedgehog will star in a new 3D animated series from @SEGA, @WildBrainStudio and @ManOfActionEnt premiering on Netflix in 2022. pic.twitter.com/ydJto8c8i8 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 1, 2021

There are several previous animated adaptions from Saturday morning cartoons to anime. The 2020 film became a tremendous success at the box office garnering nearly $320 million globally, which itself was an amazing feat considering how the pandemic affected the film season. A sequel is currently underway. "Sonic the Hedgehog is a global entertainment icon that has captivated audiences since its video game debut in 1991, " said Ivo Gerscovich, Chief Brand Officer at SEGA. "With over 1.14 billion game units sold and downloaded to date, an exciting feature film, a robust licensing program, and more, SEGA's iconic hedgehog continues to surprise and delight audiences worldwide. We're thrilled to partner with WildBrain, Man of Action Entertainment, and Netflix to speed into this new, animated chapter in the Sonic franchise." Sonic Prime is set to premiere in 2022.