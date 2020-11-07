Sons of Anarchy Star Charlie Hunnam on Jax Return: "He's Dead Now"

Twelve years after he first sported SAMCRO colors and six years since "Papa's Goods" saw his Jax Teller go down in a blaze of glory, Charlie Hunnam (Jungleland) is looking back over the impact the series had on his life and career. In fact, as Hunnam sees it? Well, we'll leave it to him to elaborate on: "Well, frankly, it gave me a career, and it gave me the ability to have confidence that I was going to be able to make [acting] work as a lifelong career." For Hunnam, the seven seasons he spent on the still-righteously-popular FX series felt more like his acting "college days" than simply having a role. "I think I went into 'Sons of Anarchy' being a pretty unaccomplished actor in terms of my skill set," he says. "I wasn't one of these people that were born enormously and innately talented. I had to really cultivate a skill set," Hunnam explains. "And where I cultivated a lot of that skill set was going to work and shooting 10 pages a day on 'Sons of Anarchy' for seven years. I feel like that was my college days. I went in knowing very little about the process of acting and came out knowing a little bit more."

When asked during his People interview if he would ever return to the role in any way (flashback for Mayans MC, possible prequel or between-seasons limited series, etc.), Hunnam left very little to interpret. "I would never, ever put that cut back on. I would never put his rings back on. Not even for Halloween," he said. "It was a very deep experience. I lived with that character inside me for years, like, in a very real way. In a way that manifested in ways that I could never even [have] imagined. He's dead now, so there would be no ever bringing him back. When he died, he died." And though Hunnam was promoting his new film, television (like his upcoming series Shantaram) is the medium he prefers. "I really like long-form storytelling," he explains. "The experience of working with a group of actors for a long period of time is really, really exciting and rewarding."