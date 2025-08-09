Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

South Park, Cruel Summer, Always Sunny & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Revival, South Park, Cruel Summer, Elsbeth, Resident Alien, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and more!

Article Summary Catch up on South Park’s resurgence with Season 27’s big ratings and cultural relevance boost

Dive into Cruel Summer Season 3 updates, Revival’s finale preview, and WWE SmackDown highlights

Get the latest on Resident Alien, Elsbeth casting news, and Always Sunny’s Ongo Goblogian confusion

Stay informed about SAG-AFTRA leadership changes, South Park’s response to Kristi Noem, and more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SYFY's Revival, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, ABC's Will Trent, Comedy Central's South Park, SAG-AFTRA/Fran Drescher, Freeform & Hulu's Cruel Summer, The Revenants, CBS's Elsbeth, SYFY's Resident Alien, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE SmackDown, Will Trent, South Park, SAG-AFTRA/Fran Drescher, Cruel Summer, The Revenants, Elsbeth, Resident Alien, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, August 9, 2025:

Revival Season Finale Preview: An Early Look at S01E10 "Rend the Veil"

WWE SmackDown Tonight: John Cena Reacts to SummerSlam Surprise

Will Trent: Kevin Daniels Upped to Series Regular with Season 4

Kristi Noem Using South Park to Promote ICE; What About Dean Cain?!?

Fran Drescher Not Running For SAG-AFTRA President Re-Election

Cruel Summer Season 3 Reportedly In Development; Olivia Holt Returning

South Park More Relevant Than Ever: Season 27 Sees Big Viewing Boost

The Revenants: Atelier 11 Options Irish Comic Book Series for TV

Elsbeth: Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Lindsay Mendez Set for Season 3

Resident Alien Finale Preview: "The End Is Here" For Alan Tudyk Series

Always Sunny: Glenn Howerton Clears Up Ongo Goblogian Confusion

South Park Response to Kristi Noem: A Picture Speaks a Thousand Words

South Park, Carano/Disney, Gunn/Superman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!