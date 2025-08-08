Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

South Park, Carano/Disney, Gunn/Superman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, Gina Carano/Disney, The Pitt, Grimm, Revival, James Gunn/Superman, Lanterns, The Paper, and more!

Article Summary South Park catches satirical fire as Kristi Noem and JD Vance respond to hard-hitting new episodes.

Gina Carano and Disney/Lucasfilm settle The Mandalorian lawsuit; both sides speak out on the outcome.

James Gunn clarifies some very personal Superman canon in the latest Peacemaker podcast.

Updates on Peacock’s Clueless sequel, The Pitt’s casting approach, Grimm revival, The Boys spin-off, and more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Comedy Central's South Park, Peacock's Clueless, Gina Carano/Disney, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, HBO Max's The Pitt, Peacock's Grimm, SYFY's Revival, AEW/WWE, Prime Video's The Boys: Vought Rising, James Gunn/Superman, "Harry Potter" & Michelle Gomez, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, HBO's Lanterns, Peacock's The Paper, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, August 8, 2025:

South Park: Kristi Noem Reacts to Episode She Didn't Watch: "So Lazy"

Clueless: Alicia Silverstone Offers Update on Peacock Sequel Series

Gina Carano on Settling The Mandalorian Lawsuit with Disney/Lucasfilm

Dexter: Resurrection S01E06: Check Out Our "Cats and Mouse" Preview

Disney/Lucasfilm, Gina Carano Settle "The Mandalorian" Firing Lawsuit

The Pitt Star Noah Wyle On Why Show Avoids Casting High-Profile Actors

Grimm Star Elizabeth Tulloch Offers Promising Update on Series Revival

Revival S01E09: "Mother of Babylon" Preview; Showrunners on Final Eps

Giveaway: Win Multiple Films From Shout! TV's Double Take Giveaway

AEW Dynamite Review: Tony Khan Deflects from Backstage Issues

The Boys: Dye, Layne Join Ackles & Cash-Starring "Vought Rising"

Peacemaker: Superman Being a "Poop Freak" Isn't DCU Canon: Gunn

Harry Potter: Michelle Gomez Responds to Audiobook Casting Backlash

South Park S27: JD Vance Offers Baby Oil-Free Response to Episode

Alien: Earth Wants to Know: Are You Ready to Experience "The Hunt"?

Lanterns Locked in For 2026; Cary Christopher Joins Series Cast

The Paper Official Trailer: Peacock Previews "The Office" Spinoff

