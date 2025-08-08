Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent: Kevin Daniels Upped to Series Regular with Season 4

ABC's Ramón Rodríguez-starring hit series Will Trent has upped Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) to a series regular for Season 4.

Less than three months since the third season finale hit our screens, we've got some casting and production news to pass along regarding ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent Season 4. First up, viewers will be getting a whole lot more of Kevin Daniels's Det. Franklin Wilks, with Daniels promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases. Though production on the fourth season is expected to kick off this month, Will Trent fans will have to be patient like fans of American Idol, The Bachelor, Celebrity Jeopardy!, The Rookie, and Scrubs. With each of those series set for 2026 returns or debuts, we can expect premiere dates to drop later on in the year (and most likely production updates via social media much earlier than that).

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!