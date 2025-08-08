Posted in: Comedy Central, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park More Relevant Than Ever: Season 27 Sees Big Viewing Boost

Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park S27E02: "Got a Nut" doubled the first-night viewing numbers of its July 23rd return to Comedy Central.

U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security "Cosplay Queen" Kristi Noem and Vice-President JD Vance weren't big fans of this week's episode. Trump's White House is trying to spin that the long-running animated series is no longer relevant. And yet, the viewing numbers for Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park Season 27 show that a lot of folks are tuning in – and clearly looking forward to what Parker and Stone have to say next. After a season premiere that pulled in nearly 6 million viewers within its first three days, S27E02: "Got a Nut" is on track to blow that number out of the water. On Wednesday night, the second episode of the season pulled in 838,000 viewers for its initial Comedy Central airing (nearly double the 430,000 who tuned in for July 23rd's season return).

Three days after its July 23rd premiere, the season opener had pulled in 5.9 million cross-platform viewers, including on-air replays (a massive 68% bump from February 2023's Season 26 premiere). It will be interesting to see what the final three-day number ends up being for this week's episode, especially with such a strong upfront haul compared to the season premiere. Digging deeper into the numbers, "Got a Nut" was the second most watched show during Wednesday primetime among the Adults 18-49 demo, locking down approximately 455,000 viewers (CBS's Big Brother took the top spot with 800,000+ viewers in the demo) – more than the total audience for "Sermon on the Mount."

South Park Takes on Kristi Noem, JD Vance

After Mr. Mackey finds himself unable to cover his ever-growing "nut" after losing his job as a school counselor, he sets aside his morals and principles for a paycheck from Noem's ICE crew. While Mr. Mackey's storyline was an interesting one that examined how easy it is to sell out when you're looking to make ends meet, it was how the South Park team targeted Noem and Vance that grabbed the headlines.

Between posing for press photo ops, Noem went on a paranoid dog-killing spree, even taking down a dog that looked and acted a whole lot like Krypto along the way. Maybe it had to do with her face being so filled with botox that it had become sentient and was seeking a new host (like in Jim Carrey's The Mask) or her justified paranoia over Trump looking to replace her with Mr. Mackey as the face of ICE. Whatever the reason, Noem was portrayed as a raging whackjob so obsessed with deporting people of color that she had ICE go from raiding a local production of "Dora the Explorer Live!" to storming the gates of Heaven to round up the non-white angels.

After Mr. Mackey is invited to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump as a thank you for the great work that Mr. Mackey has been doing with the ICE raids, Vance enters the scene, serving as "Tattoo" to Trump's Mr. Rourke in a direct "Fantasy Island" parody. Ummm… let's just say that it didn't quite end there. After being named the new head of Homeland Security, Mr. Mackey is invited to join Trump in a threesome with Satan – and that's when we learned what Vance's real role is in the administration: "Would you like me to apply the baby oil to Satan's asshole, boss?"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!