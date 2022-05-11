South Park Enters "The Streaming Wars" in Paramount+ Exclusive Event

As the 25th Season anniversary of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park rages on, Paramount+ had some great news to drop for those needing to know about the show's future adventures. On Wednesday, June 1, Kyle, Stan, Cartman, Kenny, and the rest of South Park will be entering "The Streaming Wars" for their next exclusive event. And for it to be an exclusive event, it has to be pretty big… right? So how does this sound? Cartman is forced to lock horns with his very own mother in a battle of wills as an epic conflict unfolds that threatens… the very existence of South Park as we know it! Pretty epic, right? And along with the news, we have a teaser trailer offering just a taste of what we can expect.

Now here's your first look at Paramount+'s South Park: The Streaming Wars, premiering on June 1st:

This year, South Park celebrates its 25th anniversary after its Comedy Central launch on August 13, 1997. The show all started with the breakout animated short The Spirit of Christmas. Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. Building on MTV Entertainment Studios' new and expansive deal with Stone and Parker, South Park has been renewed on Comedy Central through 2027, taking cable's longest-running scripted series through an unprecedented 30th season. Beginning in 2025, Paramount+ will become the global streaming home for the full catalog of South Park episodes, movies, and made-for-streaming movies. Additionally, later this year, South Park's expansive library of episodes will move exclusively to Paramount+ in international markets & beginning with season 27 in 2024, new episodes of the hit franchise will make their streaming debuts exclusively on the service, both in the U.S. and globally.