South Park Music Madness Round 1: Some Surprises, No-Brainers & More

Last month, we gave South Park fans the heads-up that Trey Parker and Matt Stone were looking to celebrate the long-running Comedy Central animated series' milestone 25th season by embracing the show's long & loving commitment to music. We already know that the duo is teaming up with Primus and Ween for a special concert at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Colorado on August 10 (more on that below), and we been enjoyed the orchestral covers leading up to the show's return season. But perhaps the biggest undertaking so far has been "'South Park' Music Madness," a "March Madness"-like bracket competition where you head over to the show's Twitter account and vote every weekday to determine the best South Park original song of all time (for now). Kicking off last month and with the second round of voting beginning on Monday, April 18 (you can head here to vote when it opens up again), we now have the final results of Round 1. Some surprises, some no-brainers, and some we had to look up online because we forgot all about them. Here's what we're looking at now that the dust has settled:

Parker and Stone are set to executive produce the concert alongside Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert, and for more information head on over here:

