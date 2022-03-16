South Park: Parker & Stone, Primus & Ween Set for 25th Anniv Concert

If you thought that a new season on Comedy Central and the start of a series of special mini-films on Paramount+ was the intent to which the 25th anniversary of South Park was going to be celebrated, you really don't know franchise creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone very well. Earlier tonight, we learned that Parker, Stone, and the cable channel will be celebrating 25 years of the long-running animated series with a concert at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Colorado. Taking place on August 10, the event will feature Parker & Stone as well as Primus and Ween and include fan-favorite numbers from the series' run. "We're so excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that's been known for hosting the most legendary Artists and Musicians. Until now," said Stone and Parker in a statement.

Parker and Stone are set to executive produce the concert alongside Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert, and to purchase tickets head on over here:

"To be halfway done with 'South Park' is a great accomplishment — we can't lie," said Stone and Parker in a statement when the premiere date was revealed. "For the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world that Matt and Trey have created with "South Park"," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. "As part of our expansive new deal, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for many more seasons of "South Park" on Comedy Central and many more made-for-streaming South Park exclusive events on Paramount Plus." Parker and Stone executive produce South Park along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers, with Christopher Brion being the creative director. Now here's a look at the timeline that was announced during the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press event:

2022: Complete library of 310 episodes to launch on Paramount+ internationally.

2024: Beginning with Season 27, new episodes will have their U.S. and global streaming premieres on Paramount+.

2025: Entire catalog rolls into the U.S., making Paramount+ the global exclusive SVOD home to the groundbreaking franchise.

2022-2027: South Park will run through Season 30 on Comedy Central, while the 12 remaining original made-for-streaming events on Paramount+ will stream two per year.

Launched in August 1997 on Comedy Central, South Park is executive produced by co-creators Parker and Stone along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, Jack Shia, Vernon Chatman, Daryl Sancton, Giancarlo Ganziano, John Hansen, David List, Mark Munley, Nate Pellettieri, Greg Postma, Lydia Quidilla, Wonnie Ro, Jenny Shin, and Keo Thongkham are producers and Chris Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios.