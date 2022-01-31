South Park S25E01: They Gotta Fight for Their Right to "Pajama" Party

The good news? Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Emmy Award-winning South Park returns to Comedy Central this week for its 25th season with the first of six new episodes. The bad news? On the most important day of the year, Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny find their hopes & dreams canceled by an oppressive regime when PC Principal bans the entire 4th-Grade class from "Pajama Day" due to their lack of respect. But while PC Principal isn't looking to back down, neither are Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny. And the only thing scarier than that foursome is when that foursome is on the same page over a common enemy.

So with that in mind, here's a look at the sneak preview & episode overview for Comedy Central's South Park S25E01 "Pajama Day," hitting our screens this Wednesday, February 2, at 8 pm ET/PT:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NEW EPISODE PREVIEW: Teachers Give You Everything They've Got – SOUTH PARK (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j744C-U_HAE)

South Park Season 25 Episode 1 "Pajama Day": After failing to show respect for their teacher, PC Principal revokes Pajama Day privileges for the entire 4th-grade class. Cartman is distraught. The kids aren't going to stand for it but PC Principal refuses to back down.

Debuting in S16E05 "Butterballs," here's a look back at the recently-released orchestra take on "Jackin' It in San Diego" as arranged by Broadway veteran Stephen Oremus and featuring singers Nikki Renee Daniels, Tamar Greene, Jeff Kready & Elizabeth Stanley:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: "Jackin' It in San Diego" Orchestral Rendition – SOUTH PARK (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYPAC16RQ8o)

Now here's a look at what can best be described as a "minimalist approach" to the teaser released announcing the long-running animated series return, offering strictly the basic intel for now:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: South Park Season 25 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sv0RgGSKg0w)

This one feels so much more appropriate now, and little did we know it would be the start of a series…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: South Park Season 25 Announcement (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huALIv9_snU)

"To be halfway done with 'South Park' is a great accomplishment — we can't lie," said Stone and Parker in a statement when the premiere date was revealed. "For the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world that Matt and Trey have created with "South Park"," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. "As part of our expansive new deal, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for many more seasons of "South Park" on Comedy Central and many more made-for-streaming South Park exclusive events on Paramount Plus." Parker and Stone executive produce South Park along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers, with Christopher Brion being the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. New episodes of will stream on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com, and the Comedy Central App post-episode premiere.