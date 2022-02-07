South Park S25E02: It's Randy Being Randy in Cringe-Worthy Preview

Last week's season-opener of Comedy Central's South Park saw Stan, Kyle, Kenny & Cartman in a battle of wills with PC Principal for the heart & soul of "Pajama Day" (along with some not-so-subtle satirical takes on our current COVID climate). So what's in store for this week's episode, "The Big Fix"? Oh well, not much. Just that… everything Stan thought he knew was a lie! But in the following preview, it's Randy who takes center stage as he invites some friends over for dinner and… well… it's Randy. Now, look at the image below. Yes, Randy can even find a way to "Randy" a nice, simple dinner and make it one of the most cringe-worthy experiences imaginable.

Now here's your look at this week's episode of Comedy Central's South Park, hitting screens this Wednesday:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NEW EPISODE PREVIEW: Check Out Our Friends – SOUTH PARK (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cOemC67pl78)

South Park Season 25 Episode 2 "The Big Fix": Stan's horrified to realize he's misinterpreted some of the greatest writing of all time.

And here's a look back at Cartman's horrifying pajama-related nightmare followed by a look at the customer who couldn't get into IHOP because he refuses to wear pajamas- both from last week's season-opener, "Pajama Day":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NEW: Cartman's Pajama Day Nightmare – SOUTH PARK (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMB-CYv6S-g)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NEW: Comfy Womfy to Get a Rooty Tooty Fresh N Fruity – SOUTH PARK (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=owji4dGF9Io)

"To be halfway done with 'South Park' is a great accomplishment — we can't lie," said Stone and Parker in a statement when the premiere date was revealed. "For the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world that Matt and Trey have created with "South Park"," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. "As part of our expansive new deal, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for many more seasons of "South Park" on Comedy Central and many more made-for-streaming South Park exclusive events on Paramount Plus." Parker and Stone executive produce South Park along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers, with Christopher Brion being the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. New episodes of will stream on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com, and the Comedy Central App post-episode premiere.