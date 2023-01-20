South Park Season 26: Comedy Central Confirms February 8th Return In a revised teaser, we learned that Trey Parker & Matt Stone's South Park is returning to Comedy Central on February 8th for Season 26.

Earlier this week, fans of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park learned via a Butters-threatening teaser that the long-running animated series would be back on Comedy Central next month for its 26th season. But now we have a date, with the network's planting a flag on Wednesday, February 8th, as the return date for the long-running Emmy & Peabody-winning animated series (with all-new episodes on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com and the Comedy Central App post-premiere).

With the long-running animated series set to return next month, here's a look at the updated teaser for Comedy Central's South Park Season 26, which was released earlier today:

From "Jackin' It In San Diego" and "Butters the Cat" to "The Ballad of Lemmiwinks" and (of course) "Kyle's Mom"- with a whole lot in-between- here's a look at what the South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert had to offer:

In the following clip, Parker, Stone, and Les Claypool offer their live take on the show's iconic theme song. Following that… did someone say they needed a "Montage":

The South Park 25th Anniversary Experience featured some incredible cosplay, karaoke performances & more as attendees had a chance to check out items from the show's archive, take photos with iconic moments from the series, and play lawn games with fellow fans. Take a look at some of the highlights:

South Park is the Emmy and Peabody-award-winning animated series co-created by Parker and Stone about four boys living in one screwed-up Colorado mountain town. Between local and global tragedies, as well as parental and celebrity interference, Kyle, Stan, Cartman, and Kenny manage to have themselves quite a time. MTV Entertainment Studios' deal with Parker and Stone included extending South Park on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking cable's longest-running scripted series through a 30th season. In addition to the series extension, the new deal included 14 South Park original made-for-streaming movies exclusively for Paramount+ (with new movies already confirmed for 2023). Co-creators Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios, and you can visit the animated series' website here.