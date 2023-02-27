South Park Season 26 Ep. 3: Randy's New Obsession? Japanese Toilets With a new episode hitting Comedy Central this Wednesday, here's a look at a Randy-focused preview for South Park S26E03 "Japanese Toilets."

After grabbing a break last week, Trey Parker & Matt Stone's South Park is back on Comedy Central this week with the third episode of the animated series' 26th season (wow). In the following tease for what's to come, Randy's trip to the hardware store to purchase a new toilet appears to lead him down a spiraling rabbit hole of obsession. Randy's obsession? Japanese Toilets (which also happens to be the name of the episode). As much as we want to ask how bad it could really get, we're reminded that this is Randy we're talking about. This could kick off with toilets and end with World War III.

Here's a look at what's ahead with this week's episode, "Japanese Toilets," hitting Comedy Central this Wednesday, March 1st. Following that, Parker & Stone offer a deep dive into how the series became a 26-season animated societal influence:

South Park Creators Discuss Animated Series' Origins

Parker & Stone checked in with hosts Doug Herzog (former network executive at MTV, Comedy Central, Fox) & Jen Chaney (TV critic at New York Magazine/Vulture) on this week's episode of Basic!, a podcast series offering a look back to the glory days of basic cable history. While we don't want to spoil the episode for you because it's definitely a must-listen for fans interested in knowing a lot of the behind-the-scenes happenings, there were some highlights that we wanted to point out. First up, that MTV passed on the series outright, while FOX was only interested if the series could be adjusted to focus on a family and not four kids (looking to apply to South Park what they thought it was about The Simpsons that made it work).

And at around the 21:20 mark, we have to give Herzog a ton of credit for throwing himself on his creative word by admitting that he tried to stop Parker & Stone from killing Kenny every week. That conversation segued directly into how Mr. Hankey, The Christmas Poo (S01E09), helped "mainstream" poop, as well as a great anecdote about how many a piece of poop was a bridge too far for one Comedy Central executive.

And then, starting around the 28:20 mark, the trio discuss the "The Gauntlet" short created for the 2020 MTV Movie Awards, spoofing Russell Crowe's Gladiator and John Travolta's Battlefield: Earth. When word hit that the short ended with a Cartman/toilet paper joke that wasn't too flattering to L. Rob Hubbard (author of Battlefield: Earth), Dianetics & Scientology, Isaac Hayes (Chef), who was a Scientologist, asked the show's creators if a Scienologist rep could see the short before it aired. Now, we get the backstory on how The Church of Scientology learned what was in the short at the same time as the rest of us did.

Now, here's you chance to check out the entire episode for yourselves:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>