Space Force Podcast Hosted by Jimmy O. Yang Launches Next Week

It started with after-shows, but the number of those grew so fast that eve Chris Hardwick couldn't host them all. Now it seems like every self-respecting series out there (even long-off-the-air shows like The Office) can't survive without a post-episode podcast, so we can add Steve Carell (The Office) and Greg Daniels' Netflix comedy Space Force to that list. When Inside Joke: Space Force lifts off on May 29, viewers will be treated every Monday and Thursday to a 10-part look behind the scenes hosted by series star Jimmy O. Yang and including a number of guests from the series. Take a listen to Yang's overview of the podcast, with the first episode dropping a week from this Friday:

In Space Force, Carell's decorated pilot and four-star General Mark R. Naird had dreams of running the Air Force until he was tapped to lead the newly-formed sixth branch of the military: Space Force. Moving his family to a remote Colorado base, Naird and his team of scientists and "spacemen" are charged with fulfilling The White House's goal of getting (more) American boots on the moon by 2024 and for the U.S. to win the race to dominate space.

Now, Naird finds himself trying to make the most out of a project everyone else around him seems invested in seeing fail while getting to know his family again (and possibly forging a new one). Thankfully, there's nothing The Beach Boys can't help him solve. Because if Naird isn't careful, he and his team of dreamers might just turn what was once thought of a joke into something special

Netflix's Space Force also stars John Malkovich (The New Pope), Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), Diana Silvers (Glass), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Tawny Newsome (Sherman's Showcase), Alex Sparrow (unREAL), Don Lake (NCIS), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Fred Willard (Modern Family), and Jessica St. Clair (Playing House). Series co-creator Carell is also set to executive produce, with Daniels serving as showrunner and executive producer. Joining them for their take on Donald Trump's Space Force initiative as executive producer is 3 Arts' Howard Klein (The Office). Paul King (Paddington) is on board to direct two episodes, including the pilot.