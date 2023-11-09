Posted in: Preview, Starz, TV | Tagged: preview, Spartacus, starz, Steven DeKnight

Spartacus: House of Ashur: STARZ Greenlights Steven S. DeKnight Series

STARZ has given a series order for Spartacus: House of Ashur, with Steven S. DeKnight serving as showrunner and executive producer.

It was back in April 2023 when we learned from "Spartacus" creator, writer & executive producer Steven S. DeKnight (Netflix's Daredevil) that the pilot for a new series set within the show's universe was complete. Well, it looks like it was one helluva script because STARZ has given a 10-episode series green light for Spartacus: House of Ashur. Nick Tarabay (The CW's DC's Stargirl) is set to return as the villainous Ashur, the role he originated in the original series – with DeKnight serving as showrunner and executive producer. "To be afforded the opportunity to return a decade later to a series you loved is such a rare, wonderful opportunity," DeKnight shared in a statement when the news was first announced. "I could not be more excited to craft this next chapter in the Spartacus saga with STARZ, Lionsgate, and the incomparable Nick Tarabay."

STARZ's Spartacus: House of Ashur will be a history-bending, erotic, thrilling, roller-coaster experience that builds on everything that made the original series a colossal hit. The series poses the question: what if Ashur, played by Tarabay, hadn't died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of Spartacus: Vengeance? And what if he had been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus in return for aiding the Romans in killing Spartacus and putting an end to the slave rebellion? The series will be produced by Lionsgate Television for STARZ – with Karen Bailey overseeing on behalf of STARZ and Jocelyn Sabo overseeing on behalf of Lionsgate Television.

"A decade ago, the groundbreaking original 'Spartacus' captivated viewers worldwide, and we're excited to deliver more enthralling, high-octane drama that our fervent fans have been anticipating," added Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming, STARZ. "It is an honor to team up with Steven again as he expands upon the storytelling within this thrilling, action-packed universe." Debuting on STARZ in 2010, Spartacus: Blood and Sand was followed by the prequel series Spartacus: Gods of the Arena in 2011 and two additional series: Spartacus: Vengeance in 2012 and Spartacus: War of the Damned in 2013.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!