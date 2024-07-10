Posted in: Audio Dramas, TV | Tagged: David Lowery, elijah wood, horror, Mike Flanagan, podcast, SpectreVision, visitations

SpectreVision Radio Co-Founder Elijah Wood Intros New Podcast Network

Elijah Wood and partners have launched SpectreVision Radio, a podcast network focusing on horror, the paranormal, secret history, and more.

Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, and Lawrence Inglee, who run the production company SpectraVision, are launching a new podcast network called SpectreVision Radio. The podcasts will focus on film, music, and the arts, continuing the company's interest in esoteric topics, including the paranormal and strange history. The network will feature an array of new podcasts in addition to upcoming seasons of current shows. The new titles from SpectreVision Radio will include podcasts from acclaimed horror filmmakers Mike Flanagan (The Fall of the House of Usher) and David Lowery (The Green Knight), as well as The Spiel from film journalist Scott Wampler and Eric Vespe, who had recorded 12 episodes before Wampler's unexpected death. Visitations, the podcast from SpectreVision co-founders Wood and Noah, is also set to return.

There will also be podcasts from paranormal researchers Greg and Dana Newkirk, occultist Sapphire Sandalo, journalist Tom O'Neill, and occult academic Mitch Horowitz. SpectreVision will launch an "Always On" RSS feed via Spotify to offer a blend of episodes and exclusive content. "The idea of a podcast network that's built like a community radio station is a natural extension of who we are," Wood said. "We've always thought of SpectreVision as a creative hub made up of like-minded people with shared interests. To have a space where creators can congregate to swap stories, share ideas, and freely collaborate is a dream."

Jim Perry, who is the host and creator of the documentary podcast Euphomet, will be the network director of SpectraVision Radio. "SpectreVision Radio brings together the worlds of the arts and the unknown through a kaleidoscope of perspectives and disciplines that, together, tell a fascinating, ever-evolving story," said Perry. Talon Entertainment Finance CEO Steven Demmler and entrepreneur Michael Risley are joining Wood, Noah, and Inglee from SpectreVision as co-founders of the network. You can find more about SpectraVision's projects on their website.

