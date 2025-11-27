Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: macy's thanksgiving day parade, spider-man

Spider-Man Swings His Way Back to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Check out the John Romita Sr.-inspired Spider-Man balloon make its way through the streets of NYC for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Article Summary Spider-Man returned to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a balloon inspired by John Romita Sr.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker hosted the NBC and Peacock coverage of the 2024 parade event.

The classic Spider-Man balloon was co-designed by Manfred Bass and legendary Spider-Man artist John Romita Sr.

The 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade drew a record 31.7 million viewers across NBC and Peacock platforms.

If you're a pop culture geek like we are, then there's a whole lot to love about this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. One of the balloons that always gets a ton of attention is The Amazing Spider-Man, and the wbeslinger was back again this year for the NBC and Peacock's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker-hosted holiday event. Kotb made sure to credit the balloon as being based on legendary artist John Romita Sr.'s classic design (though she seemingly added an "S" to his name). As most of you know, Romita Sr. began illustrating Spidey in Marvel's Daredevil comic book series before becoming the second series artist on Amazing Spider-Man in 1966, following the legendary Steve Ditko. You can check out the video from the parade above, and here's a look at a mini image gallery of Spider-Man's efforts:

And big thanks to Macy's Parade History for offering us some historical context regarding the ballon and Romita Sr's involvement in co-designing it back in 1987:

Also in 1987, Marvel sponsored a new Spider-Man balloon for that year's Parade. Designed by both Manfred Bass and John Romita Sr. the balloon was constructed by the talented people at Raven Aerostar. Check alt text for more information. pic.twitter.com/vzMC5sNQHM — Macy's Parade History (@ParadeHistory) December 17, 2021 Show Full Tweet

In 2024, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was the top show of the holiday season and delivered its biggest audience on record with 31.7 million total viewers across NBC and Peacock—that's an 11% increase compared to 2023. This makes 2024 the fourth year in a row that the parade was the most-watched entertainment show on linear. In addition, the 2024 parade was the top Spanish-language TV program in its timeslot on Telemundo for the third consecutive year. As for the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, the live 2024 special drew 7.6 million viewers across all platforms – marking a three-year ratings high.

