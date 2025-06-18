Posted in: Comics, Disney+, TV | Tagged: Spider-Mam, spider-man

Spider-Man: TAS Head Writer Not Involved with Marvel Comics Sequel

Spider-Man: The Animated Series' John Semper clarified that he was never contacted about Marvel Comics' Spider-Man '94 and isn't involved.

If you're a fan of Spider-Man: The Animated Series, we don't need to tell you how hard the series finale cliffhanger in "Chapter II: Farewell, Spider-Man" (directed by Bob Richardson and written by John Semper, and airing on January 31, 1998) hit. Promising Spider-Man that she would help him find his way back to Mary Jane, the two took a deep dive into the Multiverse to make that happen. So what did happen? Well, based on what we saw in X-Men '97 S01E10: "Tolerance Is Extinction (Part 3)," it appeared that Spider-Man and Mary Jane finally reunited. Well, it appears that's not enough for Marvel Comics, which announced earlier today that this September will bring Spider-Man '94, a new five-issue series stemming from the popular '90s animated series that's written by J.M. DeMatteis, with art from Jim Towe.

"The 1990s Spider-Man animated series has become a beloved part of Spidey lore—it was the introduction to Peter Parker and his universe for an entire generation—and I'm delighted to be diving back into that universe," DeMatteis shared with IGN. "We're treating this as the next season of the show, which means introducing new villains, new challenges, new adventures for Peter—while doing our best to remain true to the creative spirit that John Semper and company established with the original show."

But it appears that remaining true to the creative spirit that Semper and the creative crafted doesn't involve having Semper involved with the project.

"NO, I am NOT involved with this comic book and no one approached me to be involved in any way," Semper wrote in a social media post earlier today, noting that a text from a friend was the first he was hearing of it. While he has kind words about DeMatteis and wishes them well, Semper makes it clear that "they are NOT my creative choices, nor do they represent any oversight by me." Semper adds that he would've at least appreciated a heads-up, but "I have long ago abandoned all expectation that Marvel would acknowledge any of my contributions to the Marvel universe," citing what's now become known as the Spider-verse as an example. Even with all of that, Semper encouraged fans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Spider-Man: The Animated Series (and support his new animated series, Weather Hunters).

Here's a look at Semper's post from earlier today, followed by the official overview for Spider-Man '94 that Marvel Comics released for the limited series:

THE HIT '90s ANIMATED SERIES RETURNS! After searching to the ends of the Multiverse, PETER PARKER – the AMAZING, the SPECTACULAR, the RADIOACTIVE Web-Head himself – A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN, swings back into the streets of New York City with his beloved Mary Jane Watson in tow! But what's this? One of these villains is not like the others: Witness this universe's debut of not one, but TWO of Spider-Man's greatest villains from the comics—MORLUN and KAINE! Break out your action figures, and post up in front of the TV as we bring you back to the greatest era of animated super hero television in history! You're never going to expect the twists and turns ahead for your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man!

