Spitting Image Chooses Bad Day To Reveal New Prince Andrew Puppet

The successful satirical sketch show Spitting Image, is returning to TV screens this year, with new shows courtesy of streaming service Britbox and original co-creator Roger Law. Today they chose to unveil a number of new puppets including Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings and Prince Andrew. They look like these – and a fine job for each one, it seems. The show's revival was announced last year for HBO, but that appears to have hit the skids.

However in a car crash of public relations opportunities, that was announced on the same day that it was revealed in court documents that Prince Andrew was accused of using the previous Spitting Image puppet of himself to grope two of Jeffrey Epstein's sex slaves. The claims were made by Virginia Giuffre, who claims the Duke of York had sex with her when she was 17 and were revealed after New York Judge Loretta Preska released an unpublished manuscript of a book written by Giuffre. The Daily Mail reports that Epstein and his 'madam' Ghislaine Maxwell presented Andrew with a Spitting Image puppet from the satirical TV show in April 2001 and that he then used the puppet to grope Roberts and Johanna Sjoberg in Epstein's first floor study in his New York home, dubbed the 'House of Horrors'. Prince Andrew who has consistently denied having sex with Giuffre or other related wrongdoing, has yet to make comment regarding these latest accusations.

Giuffre added that another woman, Johanna Sjoberg, was also made to sit on Andrew's lap and was also fondled with the puppet. Sjoberg previously stated in a 2016 deposition "I sat on Andrew's lap… they took the puppet's hands and put it on Virginia's breast, and so Andrew put his on mine."

Whether the new TV version of Spitting Image will reflect this news in the show is unknown. But it is believed that this new Prince Andrew will be constantly sweating. The original show ran from 1984 and 1996… they may want to deal with this issue before returning to air. They also have a number of other characters either returning or making their Spitting Image debut…

Of course, we begin with President Donald Trump.

Apparently, he will have an extended colon which will emerge and night to tweet on his half, disturbing Melania in the process.

Yes, she gets puppeted as well.

Trump will also have an independent hairpiece…

…with a life of its own…

And here are many more – a litany of Democrat Presidential candidates…

…to also be joined by a bunch of banana puppets as well, swelling their numbers.

We have Harry and Meghan… so the Brits will have a presence.

Kayne West…

…who looks great from any angle.

Vladimir Putin…

He really does not like this sort of thing.

And then there's this stunning Mark Zuckerberg.

Apparently his body has been built of bamboo…

…giving him a snake-like, worm-like, appearance and movement.

Chilling. But in the end, this show is going to come back to one thing.

Trump. When asked if it was harder to caricature someone like Trump, Roger Fluck said that puppets let them go far grosser than actors ever can, and they reckon they can even outgross the President. Colon and all.

