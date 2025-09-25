Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: splinter cell, splinter cell: deathwatch

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Clip: Sam Fisher's Not Big on Having Company

In this clip from Netflix's Liev Schreiber & Kirby Howell-Baptiste-starring Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, Sam Fisher isn't looking for company.

Article Summary Netflix unveils a new action-packed clip from Splinter Cell: Deathwatch featuring Sam Fisher in stealth mode.

Liev Schreiber voices iconic agent Sam Fisher, joined by Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Zinnia McKenna in the cast.

The animated series highlights Fisher's covert missions, moral dilemmas, and the threat of unseen enemies.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch debuts this October with gritty 2D animation and writing from John Wick's Derek Kolstad.

With less than three weeks to go until Derek Kolstad ("John Wick"), Sun Creature and Fost, and Ubisoft Film & Television's Liev Schreiber (Sam Fisher) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Zinnia McKenna)-starring Splinter Cell: Deathwatch gets unleashed across Netflix screens, we're getting a chance to check out some of the animated action. Netflix has shared a special look at the animated series. First up, we have an official key art poster that offers a rundown of the season's episode titles. In addition, we have a look at the opening title sequence, followed by some previous previews of what's to come, and more – here's a look!

Here's a look back at the official key art poster offering a rundown of the season's episode titles that was released earlier this week. In addition, we have a look at the opening title sequence, followed by some previous previews of what's to come and more:

Based on Ubisoft's popular game franchise and produced by the developer, "Deathwatch" brings Sam Fisher's stealthy world to the small screen with a gritty new animated series. Co-directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet Daâge and bound for Netflix, the show follows the covert operations and moral conflicts of its iconic protagonist. With writing from Kolstad and music by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, the series promises espionage, tech, and tension in a sharply drawn 2D style. Now, here's a look back at the updated image gallery:

For those of you new to the franchise, Splinter Cell spotlights Fisher, a black ops agent working for a US government division called the Fourth Echelon. With the series set to debut this fall, the clip below begins ominously with a pair of goggles slowly sinking deeper into the water – before the teaser moves to the person we're assuming they belong to before what appears to be a black and white flashback to a scene where flowers are placed on the coffin of someone named "Douglas Shetland" (with "Beloved Father" inscribed on the wooden casket). "Once you get used to the shadows, you see bad people for who they really are. And they'll never see you coming for them," Schreiber's Fisher narrates – before a final cut at the end that we won't spoil.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is an animated adaptation of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, the award-winning series of espionage video games created by Ubisoft, with the first released in 2002. A series of tie-in novels following Fisher on his missions as a black ops agent was published in the mid-2000s. Stemming from Ubisoft Film & Television and animation studios Sun Creature and Fost, Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet-Daage. Derek Kolstad (John Wick) serves as the head writer, with Kolstad, Hélène Juguet, Hugo Revon, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft serving as executive producers.

