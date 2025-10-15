Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: splinter cell: deathwatch

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Set for Season 2 with "Larger Scale Story"

Netflix and Derek Kolstad's Liev Schreiber and Kirby Howell-Baptiste-starring Splinter Cell: Deathwatch will be back for a second season.

IGN Fall Fan Fest 2025 had some good news for fans of the currently streaming first season of Derek Kolstad ("John Wick"), Sun Creature and Fost, and Ubisoft Film & Television's Liev Schreiber (Sam Fisher) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Zinnia McKenna)-starring Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. Earlier today, the news went out (you can check it out below) that the animated series would be back for a second season, which is in full pre-production. In addition, Kolstad teased how the series will approach the next season in light of the Season 1 finale and how fans can expect "a larger scale story."

Here's a look at Kolstad making the announcement and teasing what viewers can expect from the second season of Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch:

Based on Ubisoft's popular game franchise and produced by the developer, "Deathwatch" brings Sam Fisher's stealthy world to the small screen with a gritty new animated series. Co-directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet Daâge and bound for Netflix, the show follows the covert operations and moral conflicts of its iconic protagonist. With writing from Kolstad and music by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, the series promises espionage, tech, and tension in a sharply drawn 2D style. For those of you new to the franchise, Splinter Cell spotlights Fisher, a black ops agent working for a US government division called the Fourth Echelon.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is an animated adaptation of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, the award-winning series of espionage video games created by Ubisoft, with the first released in 2002. A series of tie-in novels following Fisher on his missions as a black ops agent was published in the mid-2000s. Stemming from Ubisoft Film & Television and animation studios Sun Creature and Fost, Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet-Daage. Derek Kolstad (John Wick) serves as the head writer, with Kolstad, Hélène Juguet, Hugo Revon, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft serving as executive producers.

