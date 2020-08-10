Spread The Word, Ya Friggin Turds: MacGruber Lands at Peacock in 2021

They say you can't keep a good man down- and apparently, you can't keep a "good man" who's willing to whine, cry, beg, plead, and/or belittle to get out of one bad situation after the other (usually of his own making). That's right, Will Forte's (Flipped) MacGruber will be making its way to Peacock in 2021 with a series order of eight half-hour episodes. With Forte reprising his role as well as taking an active role behind the camera, the series will be based on the original 2010 film and feature the original creative team behind the camera.

Forte will also write, and executive produces alongside John Solomon and Jorma Taccone (who have also been tapped to direct season episodes). Now here's a look at the official announcement video, which ends with a special "message" from "The Man With None of The Answers" to spread the word- ya friggin' turds:

After rotting in prison for over a decade, America's ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Will Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil — only to find that evil… may be lurking within.

Forte, Solomon, and Taccone will executive produce alongside Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer, and Erin David. MacGruber is from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video. The announcement comes on the same day that it was announced Grammy Award-winner and Broadway star Sara Bareilles will headline the comedy Girls5eva from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Meredith Scardino. In addition, Peacock's programming slate announcement includes upcoming comedy Rutherford Falls from Michael Schur, Ed Helms, and Sierra Teller Ornelas casting Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, and Dustin Milligan; and Amber Ruffin and Larry Wilmore's upcoming late-night block The Amber Ruffin Show and the Untitled Larry Wilmore Show (working title).