SPY x FAMILY CODE: White Advance Tickets On Sale; Trailer Released

Crunchyroll announced that tickets for SPY x FAMILY CODE: White are now on sale for North American audiences. The film, distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, will come to theaters across the United States and Canada starting April 19 and will be available in both Japanese with English subtitles and dubbed in English. To add to the excitement, a new English dub trailer for the highly anticipated anime family action comedy has also debuted today.

In SPY x FAMILY, world peace is at stake, and secret agent Twilight (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—to pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does – his adopted daughter, who's a telepath. So he's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter, Anya, a telepath who knows both of their exciting secrets – unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission, Operation Strix, proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White is the first film installment of the popular television series – delivering an original standalone story featuring secret agent Twilight, his deadly assassin wife Yor, and their telepathic adopted daughter Anya in an all-new mission. Based on the widely acclaimed Harvey and Eisner Award-nominated manga written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo, the television series SPY x FAMILY originally debuted on April 9, 2022, and was quickly embraced by fans across the globe. The first two seasons are available on Crunchyroll.

North American audiences can purchase tickets for SPY x FAMILY CODE: White now at www.spyfamily.movie

