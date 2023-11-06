Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, spy x family, SPY x FAMILY CODE: White, tatsuya endo, toho animation, wit studio

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White – Anime Film Set for Crunchyroll Theater Run

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White, the first theatrical movie spinoff of the hit anime series, is coming to North American theaters from Crunchyroll.

Article Summary Crunchyroll is set to release SPY x FAMILY CODE: White in North American theaters in 2024.

The film will feature original, standalone story with beloved characters Twilight, Yor, and Anya.

SPY x FAMILY is a New York Times graphic books and manga bestseller with over 31 million copies in play.

Crunchyroll also acquired the rights to the anime film for Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and select European areas.

Crunchyroll has acquired the North American and select global theatrical rights for SPY x FAMILY CODE: White. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will bring the first film installment of the popular television series – delivering an original standalone story featuring secret agent Twilight, his deadly assassin wife Yor, and their telepathic adopted daughter Anya in an all-new mission – to North American theaters in 2024. The film will be available in both Japanese with English subtitles and dubbed in English.

World peace is at stake, and secret agent Twilight (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin, and neither knows the other's identity. But someone does – his adopted daughter, who's a telepath. That's SPY x FAMILY for you!

The anime series SPY x FAMILY is produced by TOHO animation and adapted from the widely acclaimed manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo. Serialized in Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus, the manga currently has over 31 million copies in circulation and has been nominated for both Harvey and Eisner Awards. SPY x FAMILY is a New York Times Graphic Books and Manga bestseller, and all 10 volumes have hit the Circana Bookscan Top 20 Adult Graphic Novels list.

As the official synopsis for the movie goes, "He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White is directed by Takashi Katagiri. Written by Ichiro Okouchi. Original story by Tatsuya Endo. Produced by WIT STUDIO x CloverWorks.

The animation is produced by two acclaimed anime teams: WIT STUDIO (Attack on Titan (Season 1-3); VINLAND SAGA; Ranking of Kings) and CloverWorks (The Elusive Samurai; Black Butler: Public School Arc).

In addition to the North American rights, Crunchyroll has also acquired the rights for Latin America, Australia/New Zealand, and select territories in Europe, including Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, the Nordics, Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland.

Based on the widely acclaimed Harvey and Eisner Award-nominated manga written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo, the television series SPY x FAMILY originally debuted on April 9, 2022, and was quickly embraced by fans across the globe. The second season launched on October 7 on Crunchyroll.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!