Spy x Family S02E02 Brings Us Sweet Bond & Damian Special (REVIEW)

Spy x Family S02E02 "Bond's Strategy to Stay Alive" & "Damian's Field Research Trip" was a very sweet and special two-for-one adventure.

This past weekend's episode of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, S02E02: "Bond's Strategy to Stay Alive" & "Damian's Field Research Trip," was a very sweet and special two-for-one bringing us adventures with Bond and Damian. Spy x Family is our favorite palette-cleansing show: colorful, cute, and filled with fun adventures.

I have to admit, at first, I was not a fan of the double episodes, however, I quickly got over it last season because they feel like those really good appetizers: just a snippet of great taste. Like my dad used to say: when something is good and is small, it is doubly good. Indeed, they tend to go by fast and leave you wanting just a bit more to satiate your needs. Enough to fulfill, but not enough to tire or become annoying. Being campy and even silly at times, the anime has really good writing to keep us all watching and entertained throughout.

The first cut gives us a Bond adventure in which he has a premonition that Yor's cooking killed him, so he rather escape and find Twilight on his own than dare to eat her food. As a dog lover, this mini-episode had me within seconds. Give me sad puppy eyes, and I could not even turn around in hopes he found Twilight and things went well. And things did go well; I loved seeing how they pulled off the adventure together. Hopefully, Bond will be joining Twilight on his missions more often.

The other slice-of-life took us to Eden Academy, where Damian has stayed behind to make good use of his time and earn more Stellas, and of course, his friends stay behind with him. It was a very sweet episode of friendly support, encouragement, and a reminder that it is as important to take breaks and enjoy life as it is to learn and work hard for your goals. I loved seeing a different side of the kids and hope we get to see more of their friendly faces. I usually do not tend to like how kids are portrayed in shows, but this one does a great job of showing kids being kids. It really was a great end to a lovely episode.

