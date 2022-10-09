Spy x Family Season 1 Ep. 14 Disarm the Time Bomb: Anya Saves the Day

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, "Disarm the Time Bomb," was another great episode to start Cour 2 of season 1. Once again, the episode is full of action and continues the same mission as the previous one: trying to stop the group of terrorists from setting off a bomb. We have also been introduced to the cutest and fluffiest character yet: a big puppy that can see the future. How is he not the perfect candidate to join our most unusual family, The Forgers: a Spy husband, an Assassin wife, and a mind-reader for a daughter?

The episode starts exactly where the last one left off: Yor kicking the ass of one of the terrorists that kidnapped Anya, for the wrong reasons, of course. She is able to capture one of the guys; however, Keith, the lead, manages to get away with one of the dogs. I love the moments between Yor and Anya. Yor is trying her best to be a good mom, but man, she is not the usual stereotype of "a total klutz trying her best." I feel if I ever have a family, I would be pretty much like her… minus the assassin portion. I think? I wonder how she manages to be such a graceful killer.

On her end, Anya is able to see what is coming their way and what might happen to Loid, so she decides to risk it all once again and go on to save the day with the big fluffy pup. She has no idea how to disarm the bomb, but she manages to leave a message for Twilight and successfully manages to change the future. We see the future pup sees: being welcomed by the Forget family, and it is so adorable I had to hug my own doggo because puppies are too wholesome and we do not deserve them.

Anyway, the handler seems as badass as she seems scary. While I loved her character design, her little schooling of the college terrorists was so good no wonder she got some answers. Can we also mention how awesome it was she broke the guy's tooth with her stilettos'? Twilight, on his end, was willing to end his life to save the day and almost would have fallen into Keith's trap if it were not for Anya's message. I love that they did not try to make her smarter or actually disarm the bomb but actually used the resources available to her advantage, and it worked. I was definitely giggling when Loid started parkouring as the minister to get Keith to chase him, it was hysterical.

I cannot wait for next week's episode to see where the chase will lead. However, I am getting so happy just by seeing Loid's hand pet the pup on the snippet for it. I cannot wait to see the fluff join the Forger family, he is so cute. If that was the prize for the first Stella Star, I cannot believe what getting a second star would get Anya. Episodes 13 and 14 were definitely a strong start for the second part of season 1 of Spy x Family.

