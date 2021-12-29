Squid Game: Hwang Dong-hyuk "In Talks" with Netflix for Seasons 2 & 3

So did you hear that talks are underway for the third season of Hwang Dong-hyuk's global series blockbuster Squid Game? Pretty exciting, right? Wait, what's that? You didn't know a green light had been given for a second season yet? Oh, it hasn't. Which is what makes this news even more fun (and gives us a glimpse into what Netflix might announce before the end of this year). Speaking with the Korea Times, Dong-hyuk made some news when he had this to say about the show's future: "I'm in talks with Netflix over season two as well as season three. We will come to a conclusion any time soon." The nine-episode series focuses on 456 desperate contestants who compete with each other in a mysterious and deadly survival game involving multiple rounds of childhood games to win 45.6 billion in prize money that can pull them out of their financial misery. Dong-hyuk's comments are the first time that serious discussions beyond a second season were confirmed, with the majority of the media's attention on is a second season would be in play.

Now here's a look back at the official trailer that kicked off this year's global phenomenon, followed by the cast & director taking viewers behind the scenes for some personal insights into how the series came to life:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Squid Game | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqxAJKy0ii4)

A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Squid Game Cast React To Their Own Show | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xc61U1aFkik)