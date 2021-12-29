Squid Game: Hwang Dong-hyuk "In Talks" with Netflix for Seasons 2 & 3
So did you hear that talks are underway for the third season of Hwang Dong-hyuk's global series blockbuster Squid Game? Pretty exciting, right? Wait, what's that? You didn't know a green light had been given for a second season yet? Oh, it hasn't. Which is what makes this news even more fun (and gives us a glimpse into what Netflix might announce before the end of this year). Speaking with the Korea Times, Dong-hyuk made some news when he had this to say about the show's future: "I'm in talks with Netflix over season two as well as season three. We will come to a conclusion any time soon." The nine-episode series focuses on 456 desperate contestants who compete with each other in a mysterious and deadly survival game involving multiple rounds of childhood games to win 45.6 billion in prize money that can pull them out of their financial misery. Dong-hyuk's comments are the first time that serious discussions beyond a second season were confirmed, with the majority of the media's attention on is a second season would be in play.
Now here's a look back at the official trailer that kicked off this year's global phenomenon, followed by the cast & director taking viewers behind the scenes for some personal insights into how the series came to life:
A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?