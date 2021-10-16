Squid Game: Netflix Cast Confronts The Dalgona Challenge Head On

Some of the cast of the insanely popular Korean drama from Netflix, Squid Game, got their chance at participating in a game from the series while answering some questions. Those who participated in the "Dalgona Challenge", reminiscent of the second game featured in the series, were Wi Ha-Joon (Hwang Jun-ho), HoYeon Jung (Kang Sae-byeok), Heo Sung-tae (Jang Deok-su), Kim Joo-ryeong (Han Mi-nyeo), Lee Yoo-mi (Ji-yeong), and Anupam Tripathi (Ali Abdul).

I'm impressed with how far each of the cast included in this video was able to get because I tried this and I'm lucky I didn't burn down my kitchen attempting to make it in the first place. The Dalgona Challenge was the second game in Squid Game and quickly became something audiences wanted to try for themselves, so it was fun to see the cast try it for themselves outside of the confined restraints of filming such dramatic scenes. However, no matter the space placed in, this is a challenge that may be sweet but can be tense as hell. In any case, the cast mentioned some of the toughest scenes, mainly the tug-of-war being a difficult physical act for everyone. Other things discussed included favorite scenes, how the popularity of Squid Game has affected them & their social media accounts, and more.

A funny moment for those who know the restroom scene (you know the one) included Heo Sung-tae mentioning that many people like to come into his Instagram DMs asking if he'd like to join him to go to a restroom. A lot was also discussed involving how the cast interacted with one another on and off the set. It seems like a set that fostered fantastic chemistry, and that is for sure something you witness on screen in every moment of Squid Game. While some got to a better point in the challenge than others, every question had a unique response and showed a lot of the personality from the cast that goes into what was put on screen. Just below this is the full video from Netflix of this challenge and the cast answering those great questions. Let us know in the comments your favorite cast member from Squid Game!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Squid Game Cast Tries the Dalgona Challenge | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5n5OtnCKk8)