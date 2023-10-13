Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, squid game, teaser

Squid Game: The Challenge: Netflix Previews Reality Competition Series

Getting the green light for a November 22nd premiere, here's a preview for Netflix's reality competition series Squid Game: The Challenge.

On November 22nd, Netflix's upcoming reality competition series Squid Game: The Challenge will finally be unleashed across our screens, Based on Director, Writer, and Executive Producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's global phenomenon, the 10-episode competition series sees 456 players competing for a $4.56 million cash prize. And we all know what that means, right? Yup, a series of games/challenges that will push each of them to their limits as they also look for alliances with their competition – when they're not looking to take them out of the game. "4.56 million dollars? People do a whole lot worse for a whole lot less," admits one contestant in the teaser that was released last month. Now, we have some fresh looks at the reality competition series – a gallery of images that look eerily like they were taken from the actual series. But first, we'll kick things off with an official key art poster:

In the following teaser, we get a sense of what the 456 players will be up against as they compete for the $4.56 million cash prize.

Though the reality version of Squid Game isn't a matter of life or death, there's still a lot on the line: 456 players will compete to win $4.56 million, the largest cash prize in reality television history. Through a series of games, each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to ask themselves just how far they'll go to win, with opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies and timely betrayals to follow.

