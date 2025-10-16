Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: squid game

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 Trailer: New Games, New Rules

Set to return to Netflix on November 4th, here's a look at the official trailer and image gallery for Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2.

While we await what the future holds for writer, director, and series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk's global phenomenon, Netflix is rolling out our best look yet at the second season of the Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning Squid Game: The Challenge. For this next go-around, 456 brand-new contestants will enter the ultimate test of strategy, alliances, and endurance as they look to compete for a life-changing $4.56 million prize. Inspired by the streaming series, season two raises the stakes higher than ever with shocking new twists and never-before-seen games. As players confront the threat of elimination at every turn, only one can emerge victorious. New players. New games. New rules. With the competition series set to return with a three-week event beginning on November 4th, Netflix released an official trailer (waiting for you above) that introduces us to some of this season's new contestants – and the new challenges that they will have to overcome. In addition, we have a new key art poster and preview image gallery to pass along (waiting for you below). And for those of you wondering about Season 3…

Along with a preview of the season, it was also announced that production is underway on a third season. Of course, that means that it's recruitment time. If you think you have what it takes to accept the "Challenge" and walk away with a whole lot of cash, then make sure you head on over to the main website to submit your application. Now, here's a look at those images we mentioned earlier:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!