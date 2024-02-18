Posted in: BBC, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: baftas, david tennant, doctor who, michael sheen, staged

Staged/BAFTAs: David Tennant Deals with Michael Sheen's Dog Dilemma

BAFTAs host David Tennant reunited with Staged co-star Michael Sheen for an opening sketch that saw Tennant faced with a big dog dilemma.

Heading into the weekend, David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) made it crystal clear that he would be steering clear of dropping any Taylor Swift jokes while hosting the 2024 EE BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Film Awards on Sunday. But what we did get from Tennant was another reunion with his long-time friend & co-star Michael Sheen for the awards ceremony's opening sketch. Shifting back to the twisted versions of themselves from their popular pandemic series Staged, the video above finds Sheen needing Tennant to babysit his dog, Bark Ruffalo. But there's one huge problem – Tennant has to host the BAFTAs, so… what to do, what to do? How about trying to find a replacement sitter – like Stanley Tucci, Himesh Patel, Tom Hiddleston, or Judi Dench? Unfortunately, Tennant doesn't get any takers – so it's time for Tennant to make Bark Ruffalo his "plus one" as they make their way to the awards show (and a reunion with Sheen). Seriously… Tennant, Sheen, guest stars, and an adorable dog – how can you go wrong?

Speaking with Variety heading into the weekend on a wide range of topics pertaining to his hosting gig this weekend, Tennant was asked if the reaction that actor/comedian Jo Koy received from his Swift joke during the Golden Globes sparked any fears of jokes bombing during the BAFTAs – and it's safe to say that Swift shouldn't have any concerns. "Not being a comic, I feel, gives me slight cover. I'm not really expected to be good at any of that stuff. I'm just there to hold it all together," Tennant shared – before adding that there are some Swifties at home he would have to answer to if he joked about Swift. "And don't diss Tay Tay – I think is the lesson to be learned. I live in a house of Taylor Swift fans, so I know better."

