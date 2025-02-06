Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: AppleTV, for all mankind, rhys ifans, Star City

Star City: Rhys Ifans to Lead AppleTV+'s "For All Mankind" Spinoff

Rhys Ifans is set to star in Apple TV+'s spinoff series Star City from For All Mankind creators Ronald D Moore, Ben Nedivi, and Matt Wolpert.

Rhys Ifans is no stranger to science fiction, epics, or playing Russians, but never not all three at once until AppleTV+ tapped the House of the Dragon star to lead the For All Mankind spinoff series Star City. Announced in April 2024 alongside the renewal of the Ronald D Moore, Ben Nedivi, and Matt Wolpert-created series for a fifth season, Star City will shift perspective from the American-focused FAM to the Soviet Union. Ifans will play the "Chief Designer" described as "the driving force behind the Soviet Space program," according to Variety.

"For All Mankind: Star City" Production Details

AppleTV+'s Star City is described as "a propulsive, paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race – when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward."

In the first four seasons of FAM, the Joel Kinnaman-starred series offers an alternate history where the US and Soviet Union space race was far more competitive in the latter half of the 20th century, with the latter having the first manned moon landing instead. The two countries eventually worked together and shared real estate on a moon base and, later, an international Martian base as each season spans multiple decades, venturing into the 21st century and the future. Season five concluded with the Martian base securing an asteroid that's rich in resources to secure Mars' future in the global space program from Earth's hands.

Moore, Nedivi, and Wolpert also created Star City as executive producers, with the latter two also serving as showrunners. Also joining them as EPs are Maril Davis, Steve Oster, and Andrew Chambliss. Like FAM, Star City will also be produced by Sony Pictures Television. In addition to the hit HBO high fantasy series from Ryan Condal, Ifans also starred in Venom: The Last Dance (2024), and currently stars in IFC's Inheritance.

