Star Trek 2023 Greatest Moments: TNG Reunion, SNW/LD, Prodigy & More

Here are the greatest Star Trek moments from 2023: Picard/TNG reunion, Lower Decks-Strange New Worlds crossover, Prodigy saved & more.

There's no doubt 2023 provided a ton of powerful memories for the Star Trek franchise releasing a highlight reel predominantly from Picard, Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks, and Prodigy. The clip begins with the third and final season of Picard, with Jean-Luc (Patrick Stewart) delivering a heartfelt speech to his Enterprise-D crew. "You know, it wasn't until this moment reunited with all of you. I've realized what I've missed most," Jean-Luc said as we see a mix of shots of Enterprise-D and its captain from the outside and the bridge from Picard and TNG before we see a shot of Stewart at the Picard season three premiere in front of cheering fans. We also hear from Gates McFadden, who plays Dr. Beverly Crusher on TNG and Picard. "I would like to tell the fans that I'm utterly grateful for their support, their love, and for teaching me about the meaning of Star Trek," as we see Beverly and Jean-Luc scenes from both shows.

"It was a blessing being able to come back together and do this. We didn't expect this," LeVar Burton, who plays Geordi LaForge on both shows, as the clip starts to highlight Jonathan Frakes' William Riker on both shows. The voiceover shifts to Picard season three newer cast member Ed Speleers, who played Jean-Luc and Beverly's son, Jack Crusher. "Thank you for supporting it for so long. That's allowed this point to happen, because without that unwavering support for not just this franchise but every element of Star Trek for decades. I wouldn't be sat here right now." We see a diverse range of highlights from other past Star Trek canon from The Original Series, the Kelvin universe timeline films, Discovery, Prodigy, and Enterprise, highlighting a speech from Scott Bakula's Jonathan Archer. "We are all explorers driven to know what's over the horizon." The clip shifts to the Star Trek Cruise with cosplayers before the franchise celebrates Deep Space Nine from original series clips and the more recent appearances from cast members appearances on the animated Lower Decks.

"I don't think a day has gone by in 30 years that I haven't said the words 'Star Trek' for one reason or another," Nana Visitor, who played Kira Nerys on DS9 and reprised the role on Lower Decks. After comments from DS9's Nicole De Boer (Ezri Dax), we get the final rush of highlights, including the Very Short Treks shorts that include the second return of TOS star George Takei at the recording booth, Strange New Worlds episode "Subspace Rhapsody" with the Klingon boyband sequence, the series' introduction of Martin Quinn's Scotty, Lower Decks' bone-sucking furry ball of death in Moopsy, Alex Kurtzman's announcement of Prodigy's return to Netflix, and Kid Kudi's Trek projects. The tribute also didn't go unnoticed, with producer Aaron J. Waltke writing, "Cool to see Star Trek: Prodigy's saving and return to Netflix this Christmas made this nice 'Greatest Moments of 2023 video from [Star Trek]! I agree." You can check out the video below.

