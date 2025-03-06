Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: Gremlins, Gremlins: The Wild Batch

Gremlins: The Wild Batch Season 2 Returns In April: New Guest Voices

Returning on April 10th, here's a look at Gremlins: The Wild Batch S02 - with Timothy Olyphant, Yvette Nicole Brown, and more guest-voicing.

Article Summary Gremlins: The Wild Batch Season 2 returns on April 10 with a five-episode drop full of magic and Mogwai mayhem.

Timothy Olyphant & Robin Weigert join as guest voices, portraying Johnny Appleseed and Calamity Jane.

Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, and more return, with Simu Liu joining the main voice cast.

Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation spearhead the production with Steven Spielberg as executive producer.

Set one year after the events of season one, Max's Gremlins: The Wild Batch follows Gizmo, Sam, and Elle as they travel from their home in Shanghai to San Francisco, bringing even more magic, mystery, and Mogwai mayhem. Hot on the trail of a new brood of evil Mogwai, our heroes journey deep into the American West, coming up against new supernatural creatures and picking up a few mysterious characters along the way. Earlier today, the streaming service announced that the second season will return on Thursday, April 10th, with a five-episode drop that shows how the chaotic antics of the mischievous Mogwai reach their peak as our heroes confront unforeseen challenges and unexpected plot twists along their wild west adventure.

But that's not all—we also have a set of preview images to pass along—but first, guess who's joining the series as guest voices for this run? Timothy Olyphant, voicing the iconic American legend Johnny Appleseed, and Robin Weigert, voicing another famed character from American folklore, Calamity Jane. In addition, Yvette Nicole Brown and Sung Won Cho will also appear as guest voices in later episodes. Previously announced guest voices include John Glover (eccentric billionaire Daniel Clamp from Gremlins 2: The New Batch), Michael Paul Chan, Ronny Chieng, Keith David, Will Forte, Kelly Hu, Jimmy O. Yang, and others. The voice cast for the returning streaming series sees Simu Liu joining the main voice cast, alongside returning cast members Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio, Gabrielle Nevaeh, and George Takei.

Max's Gremlins: The Wild Batch is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Steven Spielberg serves as executive producer, along with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Presidents of Amblin Television, and Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Tze Chun serves as showrunner and executive producer. Brendan Hay serves as executive producer with Michael Chang and Dan Krall serving as supervising producers. Joe Dante serves as consulting producer.

