Star Trek: Prodigy Epic Season 1 Trailer Reminder of Netflix Debut

If you needed a reminder that Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 arrives on Netflix on Christmas Day, then check out this epic series trailer.

It's almost that time, Star Trek: Prodigy fans. With the second season set to hit the streaming service sometime in 2024, the 20-episode first season of the animated series is set to beam down to its new home on Netflix beginning on Christmas Day (December 25th). Now, writer & executive producer Aaron Waltke and series creators Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman have been going above and beyond to get the word out about Season 1 and how that can be key to getting more "Prodigy" beyond Season 2 (more on that in a minute).

The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy will be available to stream on Netflix on December 25 – outside of markets including Canada, where it is available on CTV.ca and the CTV App, France on France Televisions channels and Okoo, in Iceland on Sjonvarp Simans Premium as well as on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and Central and Eastern Europe. Now, here's a look at

"Star Trek: Prodigy" Beyond Season 2?

But what does the future hold for the series? The Hageman brothers addressed that question during two recent interviews, explaining that how Season 2 performs on the streamer will determine what comes next. From their perspective, the Hageman's have the series planned out "to go seven seasons at least." But that doesn't mean that the show's creators are envisioning a future where another season isn't the only way to continue the story…

"There is no definitive end. Are we making season three? No, but can we make season three? Yes. I think a lot of this has to do with what type of appetite is there for 'Prodigy,'" explained Dan during an interview with CinemaBlend. Noting that the show's creators "never want to leave people hanging," Dan shared with Collider that "at the end of episode 40, there's a nice wrap-up" no matter what the future might hold. But that doesn't mean the series doesn't keep open the door to new storyline possibilities. "Like Season 1. I think Season 1 felt like a nice wrap-up, but, 'Oh my gosh, Gwyn is going back…' There's exciting teases," Kevin explained. In fact, Dan revealed that the duo had far more than three seasons in mind for the animated series. "There's threads of what's next. If we're lucky enough to go to Season 3, I'm really excited about where the show can go. We wrote this thing to go seven seasons at least."

But even if additional seasons aren't in the show's future, Kevin doesn't see that as needing to be the end of the "Prodigy" story – looking to the past to make their argument. "I really hope and pray that when I look in hindsight at 'Star Trek: Prodigy,' we were following in the footsteps of the original series. Where, yes, we were canceled, the fans fought, we got brought back, and then there was new life, you know? Even with feature films and stuff like, you know, I think there's that hope," Kevin explained. "If we can get the people to watch, maybe it's a Season 3, maybe it's not. Maybe it's an animated feature. Maybe someday, a live-action feature." As for what the duo would like to attempt if another season is on the horizon? How about a movie-length episode? The duo added that they speak with their director, Ben Hibon, "all the time" about the idea "of telling a two-hour story."

In an extended look at the second season opener from August, the former crew of the U.S.S. Protostar (Dal, Rok-Tak, Zero, Jankom Pog, and Murf) is now warrant Starfleet officers in training — reunited for an internship under the command of Admiral Janeway (Mulgrew). Getting started, the five are introduced to Robert Picardo's The Doctor – yup, from our real-life days when Star Trek: Voyager was still on our screens. Aboard Janeway's new ship, they learn of their next mission – observe a wormhole that they are all too familiar with. Oh, and yes – that is Voyager-A that we get a look at over on the franchise's main website.

Kate Mulgrew's Kathryn Janeway is joined by Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Army of the Dead), Brett Gray (On My Block, When They See Us), Rylee Alazraqui (Doug Unplugs, Home Economics), Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer), Angus Imrie (The Crown, The Kid Who Would Be King), Jason Mantzoukas (Invincible, Big Mouth, Close Enough), Jimmi Simpson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and John Noble (Fringe) in the main voice cast.

