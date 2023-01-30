Star Trek, 24, The Last of Us, Bosch & More Honor Annie Wersching Friends & colleagues from across the entertainment industry paid tribute to the late actress Annie Wersching, who passed away at age 45.

The world is reeling from the sudden loss of Annie Wersching, who passed from cancer at the age of 45. The actress has been a part of several popular franchises in her over-20-year career. Her on-screen debut was as Liana in the UPN series Star Trek: Enterprise in 2002, and coincidentally came full circle on the franchise returning as the Borg Queen in season two of Picard on Paramount+. Wersching's had such a dynamic career spanning action, comedy, and drama.

Following Enterprise, Wersching appeared in the short-lived TV adaptation of DC's Birds of Prey in 2002. She's also appeared in the NBC sitcom Frasier, WB's Angel and Charmed, ABC's Boston Legal and General Hospital, CW's Supernatural, and Fox's 24. The actress' versatility has made her a favorite as a guest star while also taking the occasional starring role. Her more recent major roles include The CW's The Vampire Diaries, NBC's Timeless, Hulu's Marvel's Runaways, Amazon Prime Video's Bosch, and her final as Rosalind Dyer on ABC's The Rookie.

While Wersching wasn't involved in HBO's The Last of Us, she was the original voice of Tess (played by Anna Torv in the series) in the 2013 Naughty Dog PlayStation game. "Annie @Wersching destroyed us with her performance as Tess. Love that we get to better show off her acting chops with Part I!" The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann wrote. In a previous post, "Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones." "I'm heartbroken to hear the news about Annie today. Thank you for putting your heart into your work, Annie," Bruce Straley, co-director (with Druckmann) of the Naughty Dog games, wrote. "Tess will live on forever as one of the best characters – and in one of the best scenes – in gaming history! Rest in peace."

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Annie Wersching, who brilliantly portrayed 'Rosalind Dyer.' Annie's light both on and off screen, will always be remembered & our thoughts are with her loved ones. The Feb 14 episode of The Rookie will be dedicated to her memory," The Rookie series' social media wrote. "We love you #AnnieWersching You will be deeply missed," Timeless star Abigail Spencer wrote. "The world lost a light today @Wersching was one of the greatest actors I've ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend," 24 star Kiefer Sutherland wrote. "My heart breaks for her young family. May she be remembered for the beautiful person that she was." Other tributes poured in, including Wersching's colleagues throughout her career. And many shared the link to a GoFundMe campaign created to raise funds for Wersching's children. You can head on over here to learn more and donate:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Annie Wersching, who played Tess in The Last of Us video game. pic.twitter.com/KB8FSfj5qn — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

We're heartbroken by the passing of Star Trek: Picard's Annie @Wersching. Her talent and charisma were undeniable and she will be deeply missed by the Star Trek family. — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) January 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

She was joy, she was justice, she was our Julia. She will forever be part of our Bosch family. We love you, Annie @Wersching pic.twitter.com/mtizJP68N9 — Bosch (@BoschAmazon) January 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

We love you #AnnieWersching

I'm heartbroken at the loss of such a fantastic actress and person. Kind hearted, funny, caring and dedicated to her craft. My condolences to her family. So so sorry for your loss https://t.co/6SudLlWSq6 — Mary Lynn Rajskub (@MaryLynnRajskub) January 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

We lost a beautiful soul today, a friend, a incredible talent, and the best mom and wife. @anniewershing you left your mark and you'll be missed. This is my favorite picture of the many I took, from the time we spent together on 24. pic.twitter.com/AQXtzTFH7O — Jon Cassar (@joncassar) January 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Heartbroken by the news of Annie Wersching's passing. She was such a special soul, who lit up every room with her smile, sense of humor, and laugh. She was one of those rare people who just made everything more fun. Sending prayers of strength and peace to her family. — Carlos Bernard (@CBernardsbull) January 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Just heard the heartbreaking news that Annie has passed away. She made life on the Runaway's set a joy. Leaves three wonderful, young children behind who could use a hand right now. https://t.co/8PKy37jTo0 pic.twitter.com/4cR8KxTVsQ — James Marsters (@JamesMarstersOf) January 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Just the saddest news about Annie Wersching. She was a beautiful light & a FORCE. When we met, I thought she was a stunt woman, she was so scary good. It turned out she was just a phenomenal woman. Let's help honor her by supporting her young family. https://t.co/Itqe7DlGk0 pic.twitter.com/mKvJiR35Z6 — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) January 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I am so sad. We lost a great one. I worked with Annie Wersching on her first gig, an episode of Enterprise. I knew she was going to be something special . She was so talented and more importantly a fantastic human. 💔 — Connor Trinneer (@ConnorTrinneer) January 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

So sad to hear that Annie @Wersching has died. Too young. Cancer is a heartless, murderous thief. — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) January 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Our "24" family is saddened by the news of Annie Wersching's passing. Such a great talent who will always be remembered by friends, family, and peers. https://t.co/PGdjB0f9N6 pic.twitter.com/SNQgj70CY0 — Dennis Haysbert (@DennisHaysbert) January 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The @TimelessSPTV family is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of @Wersching. As villainous as she was as Emma on the show, Annie was as generous, spirited and kind in real life. Our deepest sympathies go out to her husband Steve and their sons.https://t.co/Jn1ZH1YDEH — Timeless Writers (@TheTimelessRoom) January 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Annie Wersching. She was a wonderful and talented person I was lucky enough to know. Please consider contributing to the Gofundme page set up in her name.https://t.co/wLtySmm7kH — Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) January 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

This was taken S7 of Bosch. Dec. 2020. I was so happy she was coming back…We wanted to hug and chat more, but…covid was intense during this time. We settled for a far away trailer photo and a quick catch up. 😒 #AnnieWersching pic.twitter.com/wM9ncUvYOT — DaJuan Johnson (@dajuanjohnson) January 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The entire cast and crew of General Hospital was deeply saddened to learn of Annie Wersching's recent passing. We couldn't be more thankful that she was able to portray Amelia Joffe and our thoughts are with her friends and family. Rest in Peace. @Wersching #GH pic.twitter.com/flFxrwLZrA — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet