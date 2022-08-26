Star Trek Cast Members Ashes Set for Memorial Space Mission

The ashes of Star Trek actors Nichelle Nichols (Uhura), James Doohan (Scotty), Majel Barrett Roddenberry (Chapel), creator Gene Roddenberry, and visual effects specialist Douglas Trumbull will be heading to space. The flight will be part of a special "Enterprise mission" that finds the spacecraft going "beyond the moon," which will take place at a future date to be determined.

United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur mission is planning to deliver a robotic lunar lander in order to scout for NASA's future Artemis 1 flights. The "Enterprise mission" will be part of the "secondary payload" on that flight. The ashes are provided as part of a joint venture with Houston's Celestis, which conducts memorial space flights. The first unmanned Artemis mission is scheduled for Aug. 29. It will be followed by Artemis 2, a flight that will circle the moon, and then Artemis 3, the first manned lunar landing in more than 50 years.

"I'm sure she would have much preferred to go on the shuttle," Kyle Johnson, Nichols' son, said. "But this was a pretty close second. [When she passed] We were contacted by Charlie and the crew, and informed of this, and invited to participate. The timing could not have been better, and it was a really amazing thing to contemplate." Nichols, who passed on July 30, played Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series since its premiere in 1966, appearing in 69 of the 80 episodes during its run on NBC. She also starred in all six feature films for Paramount, along with The Animated Series and several other TOS-related projects and games. Carrying on the legacy of the character are Zoe Saldana in the J.J. Abrams Kelvin Universe with the fourth film currently in development and Celia Rose Gooding in the Paramount+ series Strange New Worlds. For more, you can check out the full report on Universe Today.