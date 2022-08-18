Star Trek Day: Picard, Discovery, SNW, Nichelle Nichols Tribute & More

Star Trek and Paramount+ are ready to celebrate the franchise as part of its annual Star Trek Day on September 8. The event will be live-streamed globally at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, featuring cast members from across four Star Trek series, including Picard, Lower Decks, Prodigy, and Strange New Worlds, announcements, and reveals throughout. The franchise has enjoyed a resurgence in the world of streaming since the premiere of Discovery in 2017.

Hosting the festivities are Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner) and Paul F. Tompkins (Migleemo/Hyde), who also host the podcast Star Trek: The Pod Directive. Kicking off the red carpet event are Jackie Cox (RuPaul's Drag Race) and Mary Chieffo (Discovery), which will include current and past Star Trek cast members. Among the honored guests include Jeri Ryan (Seven) and Michelle Hurd (Raffi) from Picard; Newsome, Noël Wells (Tendi), and Dawnn Lewis (Freeman) from Lower Decks; Prodigy cast including Brett Gray (Dal) and Kate Mulgrew (Janeway); and Rebecca Romijn (Una), Jess Bush (Chapel), Christina Chong (La'an), Celia Rose Gooding (Uhura), Melissa Navia (Ortegas), and Babs Olusanmokun (M'Benga) from Strange New Worlds.

Also featured in the programming includes a video dedication for the late Nichelle Nichols, who originated the role of Lt. Nyota Uhura in The Original Series that highlights her career, impact, and influence. Wilson Cruz (Dr. Culber) hosts a behind-the-scenes tour of the filming of season five of Discovery that will also include his co-stars. In "Put on Your Best Face," a lucky fan will be transformed into an alien from the franchise by a series make-up artist. Cox will host a "Cosplay Runway" highlighting the best of fan costumes. Other guests include musician Reggie Watts (The Late Late Show with James Corden) and comedian Brian Posehn (Lower Decks). For more information, including where you can find Star Trek augmented reality delta portals across the US and internationally, their online sale and the Star Trek United Gives campaign, you can check it out here.