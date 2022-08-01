Star Trek Universe Family & Friends Pay Tribute to Nichelle Nichols

The world lost a legend Sunday when Nichelle Nichols, known for playing Lt. Nyota Uhura on Star Trek: The Original Series, passed at the age of 89. The actress was also gifted as a singer and dancer. Friends from her co-stars, those from within the franchise, and those across the entertainment industry paid tribute online to the late entertainer.

Surviving Star Trek: The Original Series Cast Pay Tribute

William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in TOS, shared one of the most revolutionary moments on American television with Nichols in their interracial kiss on the series. He wrote, "I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family. Bill." Adam Nimoy, the son of the late Leonard Nimoy who played science officer Mr. Spock in TOS, shared a behind-the-scenes photo writing, "My favorite photo of Dad and Nichelle Nichols on set. The importance of Nichelle's legacy cannot be over-emphasized. She was much loved and will be missed."

George Takei, who played helmsman Hikaru Sulu and the only other POC cast member of TOS, wrote, "I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed today at age 89. For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend." He also shared a more recent photo of the two saying they both, "lived long and prospered." The Star Trek Twitter account wrote, "We're deeply saddened to report the passing of Nichelle Nichols – a trailblazer, an inspiration, and so much more. She will be deeply missed." Several other figures from the Star Trek franchise with actors, producers, guest stars, admirers, and organizations like NASA also paid tribute.

We're deeply saddened to report the passing of Nichelle Nichols – a trailblazer, an inspiration, and so much more. She will be deeply missed. https://t.co/iBwyOPaxTP — Star Trek (@StarTrek) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed today at age 89. For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family. Bill — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

My favorite photo of Dad and Nichelle Nichols on set. The importance of Nichelle's legacy cannot be over-emphasized. She was much loved and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/1zlTd4F9BD — Adam Nimoy (@adam_nimoy) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

✨Nichelle Nichols✨ Her light will keep shining. Brighter & stronger than ever. All the rest to her now and peace to her family. Cannot wait for the celebration of her life that is to come and all the stories that those who knew her best will share. https://t.co/lK07CTahJx — Melissa Navia (@melissaCnavia) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Thank you for giving so many of us a place in the universe. #NichelleNichols pic.twitter.com/TycRdKOOfH — Tawny "My Name is Tawny" Newsome (@TrondyNewman) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

One of my most treasured photos – Godspeed to Nichelle Nichols, champion, warrior and tremendous actor. Her kindness and bravery lit the path for many. May she forever dwell among the stars. #RIPNichelle #Uhura pic.twitter.com/nFXHif8HEC — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

RIP @NichelleIsUhura. You led the way and opened the door for the rest of us who followed in your wake. We will be forever grateful. My heart is broken💔😢 — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Farewell to a fine woman. RIP Nichelle. You were a groundbreaker. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Rest In Peace Nichelle — Nana Visitor (@NanaVisitor) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Nichelle Nichols was The First. She was a trailblazer who navigated a very challenging trail with grit, grace, and a gorgeous fire we are not likely to see again. May she Rest In Peace. #NichelleNichols pic.twitter.com/DONSz6IV2b — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Nichelle was a singular inspiration. She's the one who really opened my eyes to what Star Trek is and can be. I can't tell you how many people have told me she's the reason they became… an astronaut, a scientist, a writer, a linguist, an engineer… it goes on and on. 1/2 — Alex Kurtzman (@Alex_Kurtzman) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

We celebrate the life of Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek actor, trailblazer, and role model, who symbolized to so many what was possible. She partnered with us to recruit some of the first women and minority astronauts, and inspired generations to reach for the stars. pic.twitter.com/pmQaKDb5zw — NASA (@NASA) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

#NichelleNichols thank you, for igniting the flame of a beautiful journey. For myself, and millions of others on our world. We'll miss you. — Olatunde Osunsanmi (@CenterWillHold) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Rest in peace #NichelleNichols #icon for all strong #women who hoped to become #explorers. Thank you for your kindness. Thank you for sharing memories of early days on the #spaceship as you blazed a beautiful trail for those of us who came after you. — Gates McFadden (@gates_mcfadden) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

A remarkable woman in a remarkable role. Nichelle, you will be deeply missed. Sending much love and respect. pic.twitter.com/ZRnMblXx0Z — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Before we understood how much #RepresentationMatters #NichelleNichols modeled it for us. With her very presence & her grace she shone a light on who we as people of color are & inspired us to reach for our potential. Rest well glittering diamond in the sky https://t.co/DmeLFbg825 — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Only met Nichelle Nichols twice. Impressive woman even as age took its toll. Never got to tell her how much I enjoyed her performance as the tough talking Dorinda in Truck Turner.

RIP to a true Trek Legend. — Ira Steven Behr (@IraStevenBehr) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

She paved the way to the stars. RIP, Nichelle Nichols. — Bo Yeon Kim (@extspace) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

We honored Nichelle Nichols' and that of the character she created with Uhura with this plaque seen in the premiere of Season 2 of Star Trek Picard. Farewell Captain Noyta Uhura, You embodied everything that Starfleet stood for. pic.twitter.com/abrmH6lWfx — Dave Blass (@DaveBlass) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Y'all, @nichelleisuhuru.

Heartbroken at the news of her passing, however, I am comforted in the knowledge that she illuminated the way for so of us many with her grace, beauty, talent, intelligence and her commitment to humanity going boldly to the stars! #godess #queen

🙏🏾♥️🌹🖖🏾 pic.twitter.com/ye08mXzs3B — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

My love for the original Star Trek is profound. Nichelle Nichols was a ground-breaker and a glorious ambassador for her show, her role and science all her life. And a truly lovely person. May she have a wonderful adventure to the final frontier.#ripnichellenichols — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Nichelle Nichols, who played the communications officer on the Starship Enterprise, has died https://t.co/BFaNGqb4Vk she was the greatest. #RIPNichelle — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Impossible to put into words what an inspiration she was… how much she meant to so many of us… and what a legacy she leaves behind… Thank you, Nichelle. 🖖 💔 https://t.co/7Qx96ART72 — Michelle Paradise (@michelleparadis) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Rest In Pride

Rest In Paradise

Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/0e85KcqWlW — Akiva Goldsman (@AkivaGoldsman) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Trail blazer

Legend 🙏🏽

My heart goes out to her family and friends

God speed Nichelle 🌺 pic.twitter.com/L6y0aRaRs1 — Karl Urban (@KarlUrban) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

So saddened to hear of Nichelle's passing. A legend who deserved all the praise we could give and more. https://t.co/8F3wGsEGtj — Mike McMahan (@MikeMcMahanTM) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

We are sad to learn of the passing of Nichelle Nichols, who played Lt. Uhura on #StarTrek. She was an inspiration to many, not just for her groundbreaking work on Star Trek but also through her work with NASA to recruit women and people of color to apply to become astronauts. pic.twitter.com/5ItRirFl8S — National Air and Space Museum (@airandspace) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

This woman was a pioneer. Her significance not only to the world of science fiction but to television as a whole cannot be overstated. Not to mention the mountain of charm and magnetism she brought to the screen. Nichelle Nichols will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/o7KPZNoUiL — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

A ⁦@StarTrek⁩ legend, a kind soul and a passionate advocate for women and people of color to pursue their dreams of space exploration. R.I.P. ⁦⁦@NichelleIsUhura⁩ . pic.twitter.com/A8ZQuEXVZu — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) August 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

What a goddess. So grateful to have met her and have been in her sphere. Her spirit is soaring now ⭐️ https://t.co/inycEhun1y — Linda Park (@realLindaPark) July 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Thank you for everything, Nichelle. You were a role model to all of us, and you will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/PWwDMyEqXW — Industrial Light & Magic (@ILMVFX) August 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet