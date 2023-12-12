Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: Gates McFadden, Jonathan Frakes, mark hamill, paramount, star trek, Star Trek Picard, Terry Matalas, Todd Stashwick, william shatner

Star Trek Community & Beyond Offer Terry Matalas Birthday Wishes

Star Trek community & beyond sent birthday wishes to Picard showrunner Terry Matalas - including Frakes, Shatner, Hamill, McFadden & more.

Article Summary Star Trek's Terry Matalas celebrates his birthday with wishes from franchise stars.

The Picard showrunner guided a historic TNG crew reunion for the series' last season.

Jonathan Frakes, William Shatner, and Mark Hamill lead tributes to Matalas on social media.

Speculation thrives on a potential new series, Star Trek: Legacy that could feature Jeri Ryan's Seven of Nine.

To say season three of Star Trek: Picard was one for the ages would be an understatement, considering how Paramount shot the final two seasons back-to-back. While two and three turned out dramatically different, Terry Matalas lived every creator and fan's dream to guide a reunion of one of the most beloved casts in science fiction in The Next Generation. It also happens to be the showrunner's birthday as those from within the Star Trek community and beyond wished Matalas a happy birthday.

Star Trek Community Wishes Terry Matalas a Happy Birthday!

Among the well-wishers include Jonathan Frakes (TNG, Picard), William Shatner (The Original Series), Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Christopher Monfette (Picard), Freddie Wiedmann (Picard), Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys, Picard), Steve Barton (Picard), Dave Blass (Picard), and Gates McFadden (TNG, Picard). Here's a look at what they had to share – and then stick around for my thoughts on what a great "present" that Paramount could give Matalas:

@TerryMatalas 🎂 You were such an adorable crewman (wrong uniform but nobody's perfect.😉) What happened? 🤷🏼 🤔I think I know 👉🏻 https://t.co/xUmTBoPifI

Notice WHO got the date correct and who didn't?😑😆 pic.twitter.com/koDSS2PZMq — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Please join me in wishing @TerryMatalas a happy birthday. I have been a lucky man to call him my friend and collaborator. This kind, funny, talented human has changed my life many times over. pic.twitter.com/TAq3JK9F10 — Todd Stashwick (@ToddStashwick) December 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

It's often called the Academy Awards of games but it's actually the golden globes of games. Which is a shame. It could celebrate the craft and not the $. — Stephen Barton (@ComposerBarton) December 9, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Happy birthday to my friend, boss, colleague and collaborator @TerryMatalas. He opened the door to a career for which I couldn't be more grateful. Enjoy the day, brother. It's been a turbulent year, but you deserve every ounce of praise that it's brought to you. — Christopher Monfette (@cwmonfette) December 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Wishing our Captain a Happy Birthday. What a wonderful celebration of his vision https://t.co/7oGj74HnZc — Dave Blass (@DaveBlass) December 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

About two years ago, I almost missed a rather life-changing email (thanks Spam filter), where @TerryMatalas asks me to join the Trek team. Being a part of your journey has been nothing short of amazing Terry. Wishing you a wonderful birthday today my friend! ❤️🎊🙏 🎂 — Freddie Wiedmann (@freddiewiedmann) December 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Picard season three saw Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc) reunite with his crew, including William Riker (Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), Worf (Michael Dorn), Geordi LaForge (LeVar Burton), Beverly Crusher (McFadden), and Data (Brent Spiner). Other familiar faces from TNG's past also appeared, including Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton) in a season two cameo, Q (John de Lancie) in seasons two and three, Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) in season two, Ro Laren (Michelle Forbes) in season three, and Elizabeth Shelby (Elizabeth Dennehy) in season three.

Season three set up the Enterprise-D crew for one final confrontation with the Borg, who worked with a rogue changeling cell led by Vadic (Amanda Plummer), seeking revenge on the Federation that experimented on them. While the series follows up on the aftermath of Deep Space Nine's Dominion War, none of the cast appear. We got a couple of Voyager alum with Jeri Ryan reprising her role as Seven of Nine for all three seasons of Picard and Tim Russ returning as Tuvok for a couple of episodes. You know, what would be the best present Paramount could give Matalas? How about Star Trek: Legacy that continues the adventures of Capt Seven, Cmdr. Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd), and Ensign Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers)?

