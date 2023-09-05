Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: paramount, preview, star trek, Star Trek Day

Star Trek Day Launching New "very Short Treks" Animated Spots (TEASER)

This Friday's Star Trek Day will launch "very Short Treks," a series of weekly animated spots celebrating 50 years of the animated series.

It's not like fans needed another reason to be excited for Star Trek Day this Friday, September 8th – I mean, the fact that it's "Star Trek Day," the franchise is in a bit of a renaissance, and it's the 50th anniversary of the classic animated series – all reasons enough. But now, we're learning that the first animated spot in Star Trek: very Short Treks will also launch that day. An all-new series of promotional spots in the style of Star Trek: The Animated Series, the spots will see fan-favorite characters voiced by cast members from across the Star Trek universe.

And that impressive voice cast first began with Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker, Doug Jones as Saru, and Armin Shimerman as Quark. In addition, viewers can also look forward to hearing Ethan Peck as Spock, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Connor Trinneer as Trip Tucker, Bruce Horak as Hemmer, Noël Wells as Tendi, and the legendary George Takei as Sulu. Kicking off on Friday, September 8th, with "Skin a Cat," the line-up continues with September 13 – "Holiday Party," September 20 – "Worst Contact," September 27 – "Holograms, All the Way Down," and October 4 – "Walk, Don't Run." But just in case you could use a very cool key art poster reminder, here's a look at how the schedule will play out:

Stemming from creative consultant Casper Kelly (Too Many Cooks, Star Trek: Short Treks), the first animated spot will launch this Friday, September 8, exclusively on StarTrek.com and the official Star Trek YouTube channel – with four additional animated spots rolling out weekly on Wednesdays through October 4 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET. Now, here's a look at the teaser for the special animated short series:

Stay tuned to the main website for more details on this and other news as we head into the special day. And be sure to follow the franchise on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more up-to-the-minute details (and- of course – Bleeding Cool will be here to get the news to you).

