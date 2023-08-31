Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: Chris Fisher, michelle yeoh, paramount, section 31, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Star Trek Director on "Bigger" SNW Season 3, Section 31 & More

Star Trek director/producer Chris Fisher on the pressures of a "bigger" Strange New Worlds Season 3 and what he's hearing about Section 31.

Chris Fisher is ready to pick things up where they left off when the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes end, even when production schedules shift and scheduling use of the equipment needs to be coordinated. It's something he's been familiar with working on Discovery, Strange New Worlds, and the upcoming Section 31 once productions resume. The "Star Trek" producer and director spoke with Trek Movie about how the productions share their Augmented Reality Wall and provided an update on how far along the Section 31 film is coming along, which will accommodate the busier schedule of Oscar-winner and star Michelle Yeoh, who reprises her role as the Mirror-verse's Emperor Georgiou from Discovery.

Chris Fisher on Star Trek: Section 31 Development

"I don't think [running parallel with Section 31] would hurt us. Obviously, Olatunde Osunsanmi and that whole crew, that's our family," Fisher said. "So we'd work it out. Like that's a great thing about Trek. This really isn't hyperbole; it really feels like a family. We worked it out with Disco on season one, sharing the AR wall and sharing everything… We used the [Discovery] sets all the time. We share everything… There is a lot of goodwill. It's not like two separate shows that have to go figure out how to start on time… I'm so excited about Section 31. They are so close, and it's been so long. Everything I've heard is that the latest script is phenomenal. I don't see why if the strike ends if they say 'go,' I don't see why everything Star Trek can start up and start to get going."

As far as the pressure of a "bigger" Strange New Worlds season three, "Every one of the words up there scares the shit out of me. The show is terrifying to make and to know that my boss is an Oscar-winning writer and my first job directing was directing his script," Fisher said. "I'm terrified. But that's the best thing about the job. If it wasn't exciting like that, if you weren't challenged like that, it wouldn't be what it is. But, yeah, they're big swings. They're definitely big swings."

