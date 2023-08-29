Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, a haunting in venice

A Haunting in Venice: New Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Teases Fear

We have a new behind-the-scenes featurette for A Haunting in Venice as director and star Kenneth Branagh talks about capturing that pit in your stomach feeling that comes with horror.

It's time for more A Haunting in Venice; this time, it comes in the form of a behind-the-scenes featurette. We hear from star and director Kenneth Branagh, along with several cast members, talking about the tone of the film and the fact that this is looking more and more like a horror movie and a mystery. Branagh wants to capture that pit in your stomach feeling that comes from horror. We can hope that means that there will be a slow build of tension with plenty of atmosphere and that this film won't rely on jump scares because that would be a real letdown considering the source material and the pedigree of people within the cast and crew.

A Haunting in Venice: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

A Haunting in Venice is the unsettling supernatural thriller based upon the novel Hallowe'en Party by Agatha Christie and directed by and starring Oscar® winner Kenneth Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot; it will open in theaters nationwide on September 15, 2023.

A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile, the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar® nominee Michael Green (Logan) based upon Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party. The producers are Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers. A brilliant acting ensemble portrays a cast of unforgettable characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Jude Hill (Belfast), Ali Khan (6 Underground), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), Riccardo Scamarcio (Caravaggio's Shadow), and recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

