I've Become A True Villainess Webcomic Getting Audio Drama Adaptation

I’ve Become A True Villainess, the romantasy webcomic by Flowing HonEy, is getting an audio drama series from Manta and Meet Cute.

I've Become A True Villainess, the popular "romantasy" by Flowing HonEy from webcomic and webnovel platform Manta is getting an audio drama series adaptation in a groundbreaking collaboration with Meet Cute, a leading fiction podcast production studio. Scheduled to debut on June 11th across all major podcasting platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify, this collaboration marks Manta's first venture into the world of audio storytelling.

I've Become A True Villainess follows the gripping journey of a college student who wakes up to find herself trapped in the body of Seria Sterne, the villainess of a romance novel she had been reading. Now inhabiting Seria's persona, she must navigate her new reality to avoid the villainess's inevitable fate. Already captivating audiences worldwide in webnovel and digital comics formats on Manta, this tale promises an immersive experience in its audio adaptation.

In an age where digital-first audiences crave familiar narratives in multiple formats, adapting I've Become A True Villainess into an audio series elevates the fantastical world through an immersive listening experience. This adaptation not only provides existing fans with a fresh way to engage with the story but also invites new listeners to delve deeper into its source material.

"We are excited to collaborate with Meet Cute to breathe life into I've Become A True Villainess in audio form," said Travis Kim, CEO at Manta. "This partnership exemplifies the versatility of Manta's storytelling and our unwavering commitment to delivering engaging narratives across different mediums."

"When we first read I've Become A True Villainess, we immediately knew it was a special title and were drawn to the character arcs in the webcomic and its robust fanbase," said Naomi Shah, CEO and Founder at Meet Cute. "Like Meet Cute, Manta understands the power of storytelling, and we can't wait for our collective audiences and beyond to experience this story in a new medium – immersive, cinematic audio."

I've Become a True Villianess will star Rebecca Rose, Shogo Miyakita, Hao Feng, and Suzie Rai, the series is helmed and produced by Liz Fields, with sound design and editing by Eliot Krimsky. The original story is written by Flowing HonEy, while Lucie Ledbetter serves as SVP of Production and Amarlie Foster as Director of Development.

