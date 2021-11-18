Star Trek: Discovery: Martin-Green Shares Fans Shock and Frustration

For those of you who missed the news earlier this week (and by now, we're pretty sure you know what we're talking about), ViacomCBS and Netflix mutually agreed to an end to their financial agreement that resulted in Star Trek: Discovery taking flight. What that meant was that Discovery would be leaving Netflix… but not next week, next month, or next year. The series was removed from Netflix at midnight on the same day the news was announced. Now, if you're a viewer in the U.S. or Canada then you had no worries about missing the premiere of Season 4 this week. But with Discovery moving exclusively to Paramount+ and Paramount+ not yet readily available around the world, the nicest way we could phrase what happened to global fans is they got screwed. Series star Sonequa Martin-Green-(Captain Michael Burnham) took to Instagram to let the global audience know that the cast shares their "shock and frustration" with the news & how quickly the change was pulled off and that they learned what was going on at the same time they did.

After reminding American and Canadian viewers where they could catch the season premiere, Green addressed the global viewers directly and with impressive candor. "For our beloveds all around the world, we the cast found out the news when you did, and we are GUTTED. Believe me when I say, we share your shock and frustration. You'll know as soon as we know when and where you can see the show. And as always, much love," Green wrote in the caption- which you can check out below:

"As we rapidly expand our global streaming footprint, we are bringing more of our top titles home to ViacomCBS for Paramount+ markets around the world," ViacomCBS Networks International streaming boss Kelly Day told Deadline Hollywood in a statement earlier this week when the news was abruptly dropped on fans and (apparently) a decent percentage of the cast and crew. "We have a strong global and local content pipeline that positions us for success across our regions, and repatriating beloved series like 'Star Trek: Discovery' for Paramount+ is another step forward as we bring fans more must-watch series worldwide." So if you live in the U.S., then the fourth season has officially kicked off on Paramount+. If you're in Canada, Discovery is still available on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and will continue to stream on Crave. Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Discovery | Season 4 Official Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JIPT9WC6Vsk&t=16s)

Season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they've ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.