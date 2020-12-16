Star Trek: Discovery S03 Preview: Georgiou Uncovers Plot Against Her

Well, it looks like CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery found yet another interesting turn to take this season. By the time the door closed on "Terra Firma, Part 1," Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) has found her way back to the Mirror Universe during a time when she was still Emperor of the Terran Empire. So what does Georgiou look to do? If you answered, "change things about the past" then you get bonus points. But keeping the old adage, "no good deed goes unpunished" in mind, the following preview for this week's "Terra Firma, Part 2" finds Georgiou having to face some uncomfortably deadly truths about her past- and how her time on Discovery has helped forge a different path for her.

Here's a look at a set of preview images for "Terra Firma, Part 2," followed by an episode overview, trailer, and sneak preview (starting at the 32:30 mark, just in case):

Star Trek: Discovery season 3, episode 10 "Terra Firma, Part 2": Georgiou uncovers the true depths of the plot against her, leading her to a revelation about how deeply her time on the U.S.S. Discovery truly changed her. Directed by Chloe Domont, and written by Bo Yeon Kim, Erika Lippoldt, and Alan McElroy.

Here's a look back at that fourth season announcement news that Discovery fans had been hoping/waiting for, along with some surprising news about when work on the season kicks off:

Landing more than 930 years into the future, our heroes look to re-establish the legacy of Starfleet after "the galaxy took a hard left"- as you're about to see in the official trailer. Season three premiered on October 15 on CBS All Access- with new episodes of the 13-episode third season released weekly on Thursdays, exclusively to subscribers of the streaming service.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou, Adil Hussain (Aditya Sahil), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Gray). Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.