Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Preview: Burnham and Georgiou Go Rogue

Heading into this week's episode "Scavengers" (with a title like that, things aren't' exactly off to an optimistic start), Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery have seen some of what's left of Starfleet, been interrogated, faced the threat of being reassigned and Discovery studied, rescued some space seeds, and found themselves reunited and now under the supervision of Starfleet Commander-in-Chief Charles Vance (Oded Fehr). If that feels like we abbreviated a lot into a little, you're right- because this season of Discovery hasn't let up when it comes to the action and intrigue. And as you're about to see in the following preview images and sneak preview, that doesn't look to be changing this week as Burnham and Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) take on a mission to find Book (David Ajala) as Saru look to play nice with Vance.

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 episode 6 "Scavengers": After receiving a message from Book, Burnham and Georgiou embark on a rogue mission to find him, leaving Saru to pick up the pieces with Admiral Vance. Meanwhile, Stamets forms an unexpected bond with Adira. Written by Anne Cofell Saunders.

Landing more than 930 years into the future, our heroes look to re-establish the legacy of Starfleet after "the galaxy took a hard left"- as you're about to see in the official trailer. Season three premiered on October 15 on CBS All Access- with new episodes of the 13-episode third season released weekly on Thursdays, exclusively to subscribers of the streaming service.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou, Adil Hussain (Aditya Sahil), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Gray). Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.