Heading into this week's penultimate episode of CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery Season 3, Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the team find themselves in the two worst positions they could be in. First, they've lost control of Discovery. Second, they lost control of Discovery to Osyraa (Janet Kidder)- who then made a direct jump to Federation headquarters. Which brings us to the preview images for this week's episode "There Is a Tide…," with Osyraa seeking a meeting with Admiral Vance (Oded Fehr) while Burnham, Booker (David Ajala), Tilly (Mary Wiseman), and the others go on the offensive to take the ship back.

Star Trek: Discovery season 3, episode 12 "There Is a Tide…": After capturing the U.S.S. Discovery, Osyraa seeks a meeting with Admiral Vance while Burnham and the crew must overcome unimaginable odds as they attempt to regain command of their ship. Directed by Jonathan Frakes and written by Kenneth Lin.

